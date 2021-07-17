College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Mary E. Stuart of King George County, a recent graduate of the University of Virginia, has been elected to the board of trustees for the Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation. The sitting circle (chapter) presidents elected her at the end of the 2021 spring semester for a three-year term. In the 2022–23 academic year, she will be the society’s national student vice chair and chair of the student advisory board.