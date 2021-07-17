 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Mary E. Stuart of King George County, a recent graduate of the University of Virginia, has been elected to the board of trustees for the Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation. The sitting circle (chapter) presidents elected her at the end of the 2021 spring semester for a three-year term. In the 2022–23 academic year, she will be the society’s national student vice chair and chair of the student advisory board.

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Jasmine Faye Terry of Spotsylvania County and Daniel Ward of King George County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Catherine Cleveland of Fredericksburg earned an associate of science degree at Columbia State Community College, Columbia, Tenn.

DESALES UNIVERSITY

Alison Inderrieden of Colonial Beach and Genevieve O’Connor of Spotsylvania County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Sarah Phillips of Fredericksburg has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Azerbaijani during summer 2021.

Rachel–Spivey Barbrow of Fredericksburg and Rebecca Boelsche of Spotsylvania County have been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society, at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in applied digital arts from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Eleanor Lee Hatton of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at the University of Mary Washington.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert