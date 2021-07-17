College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA
Mary E. Stuart of King George County, a recent graduate of the University of Virginia, has been elected to the board of trustees for the Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation. The sitting circle (chapter) presidents elected her at the end of the 2021 spring semester for a three-year term. In the 2022–23 academic year, she will be the society’s national student vice chair and chair of the student advisory board.
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Jasmine Faye Terry of Spotsylvania County and Daniel Ward of King George County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Catherine Cleveland of Fredericksburg earned an associate of science degree at Columbia State Community College, Columbia, Tenn.
DESALES UNIVERSITY
Alison Inderrieden of Colonial Beach and Genevieve O’Connor of Spotsylvania County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Sarah Phillips of Fredericksburg has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Azerbaijani during summer 2021.
Rachel–Spivey Barbrow of Fredericksburg and Rebecca Boelsche of Spotsylvania County have been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society, at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in applied digital arts from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Eleanor Lee Hatton of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at the University of Mary Washington.