College notes
College notes

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Isabella Bukovich of Stafford County is co-lead author of a scientific paper published Aug. 12 in the peer-reviewed journal, “PLOS One,” detailing results and research methods in research designed to help manage the tegu lizard, a pesky invasive species in Florida and Georgia.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Ashleigh Stewart of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County and Kirsten Brown of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 summer session at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Kami Baker of Fredericksburg and Liza Balough of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College, Salt Lake City, Utah.

In only its third year, the Mountain View High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has won the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the 2019–2020 school year, recognizing it as the most outstanding MCJROTC unit in its region.

