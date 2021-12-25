College notes

BELMONT UNIVERSITY

Zachary Flores of Spotsylvania County and Kayla Rush of Stafford County performed in this year’s production of “Christmas at Belmont,” Nashville, Tenn.

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Kai Davis and John Morgan of Stafford County have earned the dean’s award with distinction for the spring 2021 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Desiree Roy of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list at Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y.

MARS HILL UNIVERSITY

Bailey Joseph Clayton of Lahore earned a Bachelor of Arts in history at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, N.C.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

James Dosado of Ruther Glen was named to the president’s list, and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.