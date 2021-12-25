 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
College notes
0 Comments

College notes

  • 0

BELMONT UNIVERSITY

Zachary Flores of Spotsylvania County and Kayla Rush of Stafford County performed in this year’s production of “Christmas at Belmont,” Nashville, Tenn.

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Kai Davis and John Morgan of Stafford County have earned the dean’s award with distinction for the spring 2021 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Desiree Roy of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list at Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y.

MARS HILL UNIVERSITY

Bailey Joseph Clayton of Lahore earned a Bachelor of Arts in history at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, N.C.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

James Dosado of Ruther Glen was named to the president’s list, and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA–LINCOLN

Reed Joseph Melancon of Stafford earned a Master of Arts at University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Neb.

YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

Madison Kauffmann of Culpeper, Claire Shorb of Rixeyville and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert