College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Keirsten L. Kennedy of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Marywinn Hall of Fredericksburg was recently named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg.
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Andres R. Carr of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in art history at Columbia University, New York City.
DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
David Waldner of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines, Iowa.
HOOD COLLEGE
Jason Jaworski of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in law and criminal justice at Hood College, Frederick, Md.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Emily Brutski of Stafford County graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences from Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.
OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
Jenny Benitez Funes of Spotsylvania County and Paul Garcia of Stafford County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Old Dominion University, Norfolk.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Makenna Alvey, Brooke Athey and Katherine Sharp of Amissville; Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Kaily Karstetter, Steven Klinger, Jeremy Kwolek, Jonathan Shorey and Heather Stubbs of Culpeper County; Makenzie Bailey of Jeffersonton; Jonah Frith of King George County; Zachary Freshwater and Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Jay Baker, Theresa Brown, Emma Graves, Janyce Floyd, Kelsey Jones, Aaron Leinenbach, Dylan Lewis, Cassidy Plucker, Dylan Powers, Conan Simmons and James Stewart of Spotsylvania County; Jackson Foreman, Behnoosh Kheirani, Carl Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Kaitlyn O’Grady, Anna Shenk, Kayla Stephenson and Kallie Triplett of Stafford County; and Kathryn Martinez of Woodford were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Shenandoah University, Winchester.
U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Bailey Robert McAleese of Stafford County recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y. McAleese earned a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
WIDENER UNIVERSITY
Emily Francis of Stafford County earned a Master of Social Work; and Nastasha Reidenbach of Stafford earned a Master of Social Work at Widener University, Chester, Pa.