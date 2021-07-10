College notes

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Jenny Benitez Funes of Spotsylvania County and Paul Garcia of Stafford County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Old Dominion University, Norfolk.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Makenna Alvey, Brooke Athey and Katherine Sharp of Amissville; Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Kaily Karstetter, Steven Klinger, Jeremy Kwolek, Jonathan Shorey and Heather Stubbs of Culpeper County; Makenzie Bailey of Jeffersonton; Jonah Frith of King George County; Zachary Freshwater and Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Jay Baker, Theresa Brown, Emma Graves, Janyce Floyd, Kelsey Jones, Aaron Leinenbach, Dylan Lewis, Cassidy Plucker, Dylan Powers, Conan Simmons and James Stewart of Spotsylvania County; Jackson Foreman, Behnoosh Kheirani, Carl Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Kaitlyn O’Grady, Anna Shenk, Kayla Stephenson and Kallie Triplett of Stafford County; and Kathryn Martinez of Woodford were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Shenandoah University, Winchester.