College notes

BATES COLLEGE
Margaret Flynn of Sandy Point was named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in April 2020 at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.
PURCHASE COLLEGE, SUNY
Erin Pollack of Jeffersonton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Purchase College, Purchase, N.Y.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Tonyia Warren of Stafford County has received a Bachelor of Science; Clerin Martin of King George County and Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg have been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Jonathan Michael James of Spotsylvania County recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. James earned a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
