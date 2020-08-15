You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

BATES COLLEGE

Margaret Flynn of Sandy Point was named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in April 2020 at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.

PURCHASE COLLEGE, SUNY

Erin Pollack of Jeffersonton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Purchase College, Purchase, N.Y.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Tonyia Warren of Stafford County has received a Bachelor of Science; Clerin Martin of King George County and Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg have been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University, Troy, Ala.

U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Jonathan Michael James of Spotsylvania County recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. James earned a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert