College notes
College notes

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Anderson University, Anderson, S.C.

BELMONT UNIVERSITY

Natalia Colon–Gonzalez, Zachary Flores, Julianna Robinson and MacKenzie Zickert of Spotsylvania County; and Dania Humadi and Kayla Rush of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY

Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.

CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Kendall Elizabeth Zywiak of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Centenary University, Hackettstown, N.J.

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Ayden Dixon of King George County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg and Nathaniel Strobl of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.

GEORGIA TECH

Brooke Chambliss of Stafford County earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Lauren N. Jackson of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.

LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.

MARS HILL UNIVERSITY

Shane Sloan Hecht of Spotsylvania County was named to the honor roll of the academic dean at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, N.C., for the fall 2021 semester.

MOUNT MERCY UNIVERSITY

Abigail Kay of King George County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY

Henry Coffin Millar of Spotsylvania County has been named to president’s list, and Anthony John Ellis of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.

POINT PARK UNIVERSITY

Alyssa Alford of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Point Park University, Pittsburgh, Pa.

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

Averial Evans of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

Eshrack Mohammed of Spotsylvania County, Madelyn Ramos of Stafford County and Genevieve Ross of Montross have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.

ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Emma Birkitt of King George County has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y.

UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE

Gabriela Carlisle of Stafford County, Zoe Gobeille of Spotsylvania County and Morgan Rigual of Fredericksburg were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Delaware, Newark, Del.

WOFFORD COLLEGE

Lily Massie Wiley of Orange County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.

