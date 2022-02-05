College notes

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Anderson University, Anderson, S.C.
BELMONT UNIVERSITY
Natalia Colon–Gonzalez, Zachary Flores, Julianna Robinson and MacKenzie Zickert of Spotsylvania County; and Dania Humadi and Kayla Rush of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
CENTENARY UNIVERSITY
Kendall Elizabeth Zywiak of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Centenary University, Hackettstown, N.J.
EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Ayden Dixon of King George County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg and Nathaniel Strobl of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
GEORGIA TECH
Brooke Chambliss of Stafford County earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lauren N. Jackson of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.
LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY
Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
MARS HILL UNIVERSITY
Shane Sloan Hecht of Spotsylvania County was named to the honor roll of the academic dean at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, N.C., for the fall 2021 semester.
MOUNT MERCY UNIVERSITY
Abigail Kay of King George County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Henry Coffin Millar of Spotsylvania County has been named to president’s list, and Anthony John Ellis of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
POINT PARK UNIVERSITY
Alyssa Alford of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Point Park University, Pittsburgh, Pa.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Averial Evans of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Eshrack Mohammed of Spotsylvania County, Madelyn Ramos of Stafford County and Genevieve Ross of Montross have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Emma Birkitt of King George County has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
Gabriela Carlisle of Stafford County, Zoe Gobeille of Spotsylvania County and Morgan Rigual of Fredericksburg were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Delaware, Newark, Del.