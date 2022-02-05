College notes

GEORGIA TECH

Brooke Chambliss of Stafford County earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Lauren N. Jackson of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.

LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.

MARS HILL UNIVERSITY

Shane Sloan Hecht of Spotsylvania County was named to the honor roll of the academic dean at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, N.C., for the fall 2021 semester.

MOUNT MERCY UNIVERSITY

Abigail Kay of King George County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY