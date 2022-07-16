College notes

ALLEGHENY COLLEGE

Kinsley Greenlaw of Stafford County and Eva Kerr of Fredericksburg were inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma honor society for college athletes at Allegheny College, Meadville, Pennsylvania.

VIRGINIA TECH

Joshua Carl Lyons of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering, software systems at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg.

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY

Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health science from Castleton University, Castleton, Vermont.

CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Kendall Elizabeth Zywiak of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list at Centenary University, Hackettstown, New Jersey.

CENTRE COLLEGE

Maran Lee of Spotsylvania County graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Centre College, Danville, Kentucky.

GEORGIA TECH

Timothy Brumfiel of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering; Henrik Anderson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science with high honors; Sarah Johnson of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering with high honors; and Gabriel Manry of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics with high honors.

Brooke Chambliss of Stafford earned faculty honors at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Audra Curtin of Stafford County, Kiori Edwards of Fredericksburg, and Kaitlyn Parker of Culpeper County were named to dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

DANIEL COLLEGE

Abigail Cook of Spotsylvania County and Jacqueline Kuzma of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

MERCER UNIVERSITY

Ashley Ferguson of Fredericksburg earned a Juris Doctor at Mercer University School of Law, Macon, Georgia.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Stacy Turlington of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY

Anthony Ellis of Fredericksburg was named to the president’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont.

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

Averial Evans of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

WASHINGTON COLLEGE

Chase Hensen of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list at Washington College, Chestertown, Maryland.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Allison Cross of Zion Crossroads earned a Master of Science; Ricky Cunningham of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Kaitlyn Dodson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in education; Mackenzie West of Fredericksburg earned Bachelor of Science; Chantelle Wilson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Caroline Worth of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Martin Adams and Lucile Harrison of Spotsylvania County; Riley Bowling, Danielle Hargis, Jenna Johnson, Magnolia Malone, Chantelle Wilson and Caroline Worth of Stafford; and George Pratt III of Mineral were named to the presidents list.

William Harris of Culpeper County; Taylor DeBernard, Ethan Abbott, Julia Goode, Brooke Nowak and Rachel Stepp of Stafford; Justin Kirby of Rixeyville; and Kennedy Lopez and Amber Kressler of Spotsylvania were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE

Emma Boaz and Zoe Gobeille of Spotsylvania County, and Morgan Rigual of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list at University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware.

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD

Raegan Dodson of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

Elinor Rogers of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

PHI KAPPA PHI

Tara Bain of Stafford County, a student at The University of Alabama, Stephen Brown of Stafford, a student at University of Maryland Global Campus, and Meghan Reynolds of Orange County, a student at Oregon State University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.