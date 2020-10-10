College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Katherine E. Helmick of Culpeper County was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

THE CITADEL

Bryan Dela Cruz and Evan Schickel of Fredericksburg were awarded gold stars and placed on the dean’s list; Kelsey Cordero and Simon Oleo of Stafford County, and Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Avery Bledsoe of Spotsylvania County and Christina Gerlach of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list; Kristin Grant and Ellie Twigg of Spotsylvania, Demetrius Bell and James Giknavorian of Stafford, and Conor Oelrich of Unionville have been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY

Shelley L. Katz of Bealeton and Mason A. Thomas of Spotsylvania County have been named to the scholastic honor roll for summer term 2020 at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore.