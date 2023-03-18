Adelphi University

Nikita Passmore of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.

Baylor University

Luke Ward of King George County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Emmanuel College

Kennedy Grubb of Barboursville was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Emmanuel College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Thiel College

Morgan Wood of Falmouth was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

University of Central Oklahoma

Miranda Lianne Cunningham of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor roll at University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma.