Adelphi University
Nikita Passmore of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.
Baylor University
Luke Ward of King George County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Emmanuel College
Kennedy Grubb of Barboursville was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Emmanuel College, Boston, Massachusetts.
Thiel College
Morgan Wood of Falmouth was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania.
University of Central Oklahoma
People are also reading…
Miranda Lianne Cunningham of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor roll at University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma.