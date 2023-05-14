Phi Kappa Phi

Daniel Boseman of Spotsylvania County and Alfredo Ebba IV and Nana Kofi Mensah of Stafford County, students at University of Maryland Global Campus; Mary Hart of Spotsylvania, a student at The University of Tampa; Jennifer Homendy of Spotsylvania, a student at Clemson University; Hannah Hudson of Jeffersonton, a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University; Sara Jones of Stafford, a student at Longwood University; and Calvin Perry of King George County, a student at Arkansas State University were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Bridgewater College

Clover Cooper of Barboursville earned a Master of Science in athletic training; and Keirsten Kennedy of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in athletic training.

Anna Mazurowski of Barboursville graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Shifa Tewari of Culpeper County graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; and Shelby Robinson of Culpeper graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Benjamin Anderson of Jeffersonton earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Annika Benson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Wyatt Engel of Dahlgren earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental science; Zachary Gray of Jeffersonton earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Mikayla Kzinowek of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Ronald Robinson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics; Raegan Scott of Rixeyville earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Samuel Sharps of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; and Summer Shifflett of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.

The Citadel

Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg received the Widder Award at the annual awards convocation at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

Flagler College

Michael Leftwich of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in finance at Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida.

Kutztown University

Lauren Jackson of Stafford County received an Outstanding Achievement for a Senior in Communication Studies award at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

Quinnipiac University

Averial Evans of Fredericksburg was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

University of the Cumberlands

Elizabeth Dosado of Ruther Glen recently graduated; and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville was named Health, Exercise, and Sport Science Student of the Year in Fitness and Sport Management at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

University of Georgia

Heather Frances Malloy of Ruther Glen earned a Master of Science in Athletic Training at University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia.

West Virginia University

Linwood Smith of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in social sciences, majoring in criminology, and commissioned into the West Virginia Army National Guard as a field artillery officer at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia.