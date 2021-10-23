College notes

BIOLA UNIVERSITY
Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.
GEORGIA TECH
Jesus Maldonado of King George County has earned a professional master’s in applied systems engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Sidnie Baker of Spotsylvania County; and Tovah Baer, Alyssa Dyke and Adam Kolafa of Fredericksburg will spend fall break volunteering at Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, N.C.
LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE
Connor Hirons of Stafford County was elected to serve on student government during the 2020–21 academic year as the freshmen class representative at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa.
MCDANIEL COLLEGE
Michael Riley of Stafford County has received a Educator’s Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000 from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.
PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Reinier Cinco of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree; and Bethany Hatulan of Fredericksburg and Brittani Piazza of Lignum were named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Fla.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Desmoné Logan has received the Citizenship Award for Diversity Leadership for her commitment to promoting equity and inclusion at the University of Mary Washington.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
Robert Buhr of Stafford County earned a Master of Business Administration in human resources management at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
VIRGINIA TECH
Jakob Lyons of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, cum laude, and Brita Lyons of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg.