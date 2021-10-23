College notes

BIOLA UNIVERSITY

Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.

GEORGIA TECH

Jesus Maldonado of King George County has earned a professional master’s in applied systems engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Sidnie Baker of Spotsylvania County; and Tovah Baer, Alyssa Dyke and Adam Kolafa of Fredericksburg will spend fall break volunteering at Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, N.C.

LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

Connor Hirons of Stafford County was elected to serve on student government during the 2020–21 academic year as the freshmen class representative at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa.

MCDANIEL COLLEGE

Michael Riley of Stafford County has received a Educator’s Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000 from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.

PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC