College Notes

Bridgewater College

Nic Kennedy of Stafford County and Shifa Tewari of Culpeper County performed with the Chorale at the Homecoming Concert at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.

Emerson College

Cora Glazer of Spotsylvania County participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “The Wolves,” performed in September in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Brittani Piazza of Lignum earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Florida.

Radford University

Leah Ellis of Fredericksburg presented “The Reliability of IL-6 Inflammation Compared to Cardiac CRP in Similar Nutrition Studies” in the Interdisciplinary Poster Session II at the 10th annual Summer Research Celebration at Radford University, Radford.