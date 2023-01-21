College notes

Omicron Delta Kappa

Zachary Brown of Culpeper County, a student at Virginia Military Institute; Jordan Hancock of Stafford County, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University; Gregory Hilldrup of Spotsylvania County, a student at University of Richmond; Erin Johnson of Gordonsville, a student at Old Dominion University; Matthew Lunsford of Fredericksburg, a student at University of Kentucky; Ashton Miller of Spotsylvania, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University; Alexander Mon of Fredericksburg, a student at Virginia Military Institute; Anna Plaia of Fredericksburg, a student at Christopher Newport University; and Mark Shelton of Stafford, a student at Virginia Military Institute have been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Belmont University

Colette Semon of Amissville; and MacKenzie Zickert, Julianna Robinson, Joel Pauley and Natalia Colon–Gonzalez of Spotsylvania County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.

Bridgewater College

Anna Mazurowski of Barboursville; Sabrina Hillegass of Burr Hill; Cheyenne Barlow, Mikayla Kzinowek, Jillian Rife, Shelby Robinson and Shifa Tewari of Culpeper County; Kylie Amberger, Bethany Chidlow, Alyssa Heron, Megan Huffstickler, Alexander Jensen and Samuel Sharps of Fredericksburg; Summer Shifflett of Orange County; Brianna Cooksey of Port Royal; Raegan Scott of Rixeyville; Mackenzie Buckley and Taylor Thomas of Spotsylvania County; and Annika Benson, Jade Buckles, Annaliese Franklin, Nic Kennedy, Abraham Panjshiri, Joseph Sepulveda and Sarah Sindle of Stafford County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.

Cedarville University

Emily Wollschlager of Stafford County and Kevin Myers of King George County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Jacksonville State University

Sabrina N. Ward has earned a degree in emergency management at Jacksonville State University.

Lehigh University

Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

McDaniel College

Jacqueline Kuzma of Stafford County has been recognized with highest honors; Anna Kale of King George County has been recognized with high honors; and Joshua Macwha of Spotsylvania County has been recognized with high honors at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

Mississippi College

Taylor York of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.

Mount St. Mary’s University

Natalie Wujick of Fredericksburg was named to the president’s list; and Dylan Bradley of Culpeper County, Tristan McAlister of Fredericksburg and Zoe Truxon of King George County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Nazareth College

Julia Hollandsworth of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

Pennsylvania Western University

Jeremy Ford and James Lilly of Fredericksburg, and Zoe Ott of Culpeper County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University, California, Pennsylvania.

Shenandoah University

Kendall Richtarski of Culpeper County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

South Dakota State University

Nathan Notgrass of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota.

Southern New Hampshire University

Stephanie Arevalo, Wendy Blackwell and Ana Vasquez Cortez of Culpeper County; Markell Dixson, Taylor Hebert and Chase Woolman of Fredericksburg; Seirra Winn of Gordonsville; Connie Warasila of Hague; Kelsey Gardiner of King George County; Pablo Sabogal Barrientos, Alana West and Robert Almand of Locust Grove; Isaiah LaValle of Milford; Jessica Putnam of Montross; Veronica Blankenbaker of Rhoadesville; Daniel Jenkins and Jonathan Mosby of Ruther Glen; Emily Carter, Heidi Cieslewitz, Joseph Coyle, Lacy Fizer, Joseph Hamel, Kristin Kinealy, Deja Malcom, Alexa Melendez and Sean Neumann of Spotsylvania County; Justin Abate, Skyler Billescas, Gregory Buchanan, John Dick, Joanna Johnson, Grace Knox, Nathan Krikorian, Kali Mobley, Lukas Rau, Macy Stogran, John Thomas, Andrea Vaca, Deleshea Walker and William Young of Stafford County; and Keira Reed of Zion Crossroads were named to the president’s list.

Jasmine Bolson and Donna Hersan of Culpeper; Douglas Jackson and Quinton Reihman of King George; Keaya Bradley and Steven Payne of Spotsylvania; and Heather Hofer, Therese Kapange, Christopher Karchella, Aidan Vask, Teresa Walter and Samantha Williams of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester online at Southern New Hampshire University.

University of the Cumberlands

James Dosado of Ruther Glen and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

University of North Georgia

Mark Alexander of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

West Virginia Wesleyan College

Robert Baker and Benjamin Wilson of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list at West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, West Virginia.

York College of Pennsylvania

Madison Kauffmann and Claire Shorb of Culpepper County; Sydni Adams and Taylor Horan of Spotsylvania County; and Isabel Cox of Stafford County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania.