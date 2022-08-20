College notes

EMERSON COLLEGE

Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UNIVERSITY

Shea Sanders of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey.

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

Grant Pointon of Stafford County earned a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology.

Ryan Barrett of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in parks, recreation and tourism with an emphasis in commercial, community and sports management; and Daniel Rodman of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in operations and supply chain.

Martin Joseph Desposorio, Cameron Cordell Heyward, Jadon L. Redding and Daniel Rodman of Stafford were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–MADISON

Lindsey Jiron of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science-Education in special education at University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin.

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY

Rachel Good of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in psychology at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, North Carolina.

WASHINGTON and LEE UNIVERSITY

Grace Elizabeth Mamon of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in English and journalism; Seren Reese McClain of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and biology; and Alex Charles Andros of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in cognitive and behavioral science at Washington and Lee University, Lexington.

YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

Brenna Keener of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in recreation and leisure administration. Jacob Wilhelm of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management, magna cum laude.

Isabel Cox of Stafford, Taylor Horan of Spotsylvania County, Madison Kauffmann and Claire Shorb of Culpeper County, and Jacob Wilhelm of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania.