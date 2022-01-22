College notes

LEHIGH UNIVERSITY

NAZARETH COLLEGE

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Maria Ferguson of Colonial Beach; Karen Bywaters, Donna Hersan and Nichole Lemay of Culpeper County; Monica Cooper and Cierra Proffitt of Fredericksburg; Hayley Bland, Zeser Gonzales and Quinton Reihman of King George County; Krista Costello, Brian Kestner, Steven Shiner and Alana West of Locust Grove; Jessica Putnam of Montross; Grace Mullinax of Orange County; Amber Copeland, Daniel Jenkins and Caitlin Wroten of Ruther Glen; Alyssa Aguilera, Robert Almand, Emily Carter, Brittany Chiesa, Sarah Decker, Robert Martin, Brittany Nelson, Ashlee Selby, Krystle Sivak, Deanna Talton and Johnny Tobar of Spotsylvania County; Todd Baldwin, Cody Bowen, Heather Bullock, Haley Chudej, Kayla Confer, Amanda Damren, Kayla Faber, Heather Finney, Heather Garecht, Andrew Goshorn, Luke Green, Shannon Gressly, Robert Hester, Carly Lane, Julia Lehmann, Madison Mockler and Ronald Pearsall of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.