College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA
Trisha Norwood of Colonial Beach was recently initiated into the Long Island University Post Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
DESALES UNIVERSITY
Genevieve O’Connor of Spotsylvania County was named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Mild Butsridoung of Culpeper County, Sarah Grossen of King George County, Alyssa Himsey and Keely Mitchell of Stafford County, and Brittney Timmons of Unionville were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE
Abby Henriksen of Fredericksburg and Nico Rodriguez of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Andrew Phillip of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Ga.
LEHIGH UNIVERSITY
Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Julia Hollandsworth of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Maria Ferguson of Colonial Beach; Karen Bywaters, Donna Hersan and Nichole Lemay of Culpeper County; Monica Cooper and Cierra Proffitt of Fredericksburg; Hayley Bland, Zeser Gonzales and Quinton Reihman of King George County; Krista Costello, Brian Kestner, Steven Shiner and Alana West of Locust Grove; Jessica Putnam of Montross; Grace Mullinax of Orange County; Amber Copeland, Daniel Jenkins and Caitlin Wroten of Ruther Glen; Alyssa Aguilera, Robert Almand, Emily Carter, Brittany Chiesa, Sarah Decker, Robert Martin, Brittany Nelson, Ashlee Selby, Krystle Sivak, Deanna Talton and Johnny Tobar of Spotsylvania County; Todd Baldwin, Cody Bowen, Heather Bullock, Haley Chudej, Kayla Confer, Amanda Damren, Kayla Faber, Heather Finney, Heather Garecht, Andrew Goshorn, Luke Green, Shannon Gressly, Robert Hester, Carly Lane, Julia Lehmann, Madison Mockler and Ronald Pearsall of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.
Aimee Foley of Jeffersonton; Gregory Tipton of King George; Casey Skipper of Locust Grove; Haley Fleming of Rixeyville; Alex Bradley, Erika Cochran, Marissa Domenech, Maurice Drewry, Lacy Fizer and Alexis Ward of Spotsylvania; and Jennifer Chavez, Eric Hein, Arielle Martin, Maheshver Singh, Kayleigh Tykoski and Stacey White of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University online.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
WHEATON COLLEGE
Faith Clark of Spotsylvania County, Elizabeth Kaye of Locust Grove and Brianna Twum of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.