College notes
College notes

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Bibiana L. Munoz Aguilera of Fredericksburg received a Doctor of Dental Medicine in dentistry advanced standing at Boston University, Boston, Mass.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Devin Carter, a psychology major from Fredericksburg, has graduated from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

UNIVERSITY OF DALLAS

An Le of Fredericksburg and Gabriella Capizzi of Locust Grove were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

Wyanika Christophe of Fredericksburg graduated with a Master of Public Administration in emergency management/homeland security emphasis, and Robert Buhr of Stafford County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.

