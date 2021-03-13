College notes

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Alison Hamlin of Stafford County has been named to the president’s list, and Kyleigh Richardson of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.

RAPPAHANNOCK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Steven Poillon of Stafford County has received board’s honors for the spring 2020 term at Rappahannock Community College.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Sean McGinley of Stafford County is a winner in the 2020–21 Student Soloist Competition at Shenandoah Conservatory, Shenandoah University, Winchester.

ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Emma Birkitt of King George County has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Merritt Peterson of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration, magna cum laude, at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

Ethan Michael Moore of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence analysis at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.