College notes
College notes

BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Taylor Hoppe from Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, Pa.

FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

Haley Behrmann of Spotsylvania County has been accepted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars at Full Sail University, Winterpark, Fla.

ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY

Zane Presley of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in paralegal studies from Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I.

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE

William Heft, Claire Lerner and Delaney McFaden of Stafford County; Olivia Lough of Madison County; and Dillon Rose of Goldvein have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Maine, Orono, Maine.

