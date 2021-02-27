College notes

CLARK UNIVERSITY

Rafer Carter of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Mass.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE

Andrés “Drey” Carr of Spotsylvania County has been named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at Columbia College, New York, N.Y.

EDINBORO UNIVERSITY

Julia L. Barnes of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology at Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Abby Henriksen of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD

Zoe Truxon of King George County has been named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at the University of Hartford, Hartford, Conn.