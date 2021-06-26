College notes

Taylor DeBernard of Fredericksburg; Kaitlyn Snuffer of Rixeyville; and Nicole Badami and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa Ala.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, S.C.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Elizabeth Cole of Stafford County and Hayley Salsberry of Spotsylvania County were named to the president’s list.

Allyson DeRemer, Olivia Fartro, Aaron Garcia, Kiley Jillisky, Hannah Kerns, Alexis McClutchy and Riley Saunders of Spotsylvania; and Samantha Meidt, Connor Pugh and Jonathan Wright of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON