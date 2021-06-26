 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.

GEORGIA TECH

Michael Louie of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Science in computer science; Tim Peng of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering; Kimberly Wendt of Spotsylvania earned a Master of Science in computer science; and Thomas Russ of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY

Rachel Jacob of Fredericksburg was named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Ga.

SHORTER UNIVERSITY

Jacob Aaron Woodard of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice at Shorter University, Rome, Ga.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Amber Kressler of Spotsylvania County; and Megan Davis, Lydia Galloway, Eric Olson and Mackenzie West of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.

Taylor DeBernard of Fredericksburg; Kaitlyn Snuffer of Rixeyville; and Nicole Badami and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa Ala.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, S.C.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Elizabeth Cole of Stafford County and Hayley Salsberry of Spotsylvania County were named to the president’s list.

Allyson DeRemer, Olivia Fartro, Aaron Garcia, Kiley Jillisky, Hannah Kerns, Alexis McClutchy and Riley Saunders of Spotsylvania; and Samantha Meidt, Connor Pugh and Jonathan Wright of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Katherine Smith of Stafford County was named to the president’s list, and Jenna Chalhoub of Stafford was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.

LEHIGH UNIVERSITY

Sol Lee of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in business and economics with a major in finance with honors. Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY

Micayla Starnes of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA

Reed Melancon of Stafford was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County was named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

Osman Rivas Bu of Culpeper County was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Ill.

MANNES SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Temple Hammen of Stafford County received her Master of Music in vocal performance from Mannes School of Music, New York City, N.Y.

NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Floyd Bass of Stafford County has been inducted into Phi Eta Sigma honor society at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y.

ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Emma Birkitt of King George County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y.

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

Sareena Shetti of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Lauren N. Jackson and Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Halie Murphy of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

Justis Peppers of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.

LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.

SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY

Gabriella Delcoco and Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County, and Stephanie Jacobsen of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Ileeana Johnson of Stafford County and Anna Repp of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.

OHIO UNIVERSITY

Darby Libka of Locust Grove earned a Master of Arts in geography. Annmarie Hoppel of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY

Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.

GONZAGA UNIVERSITY

Christopher Craig of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Wash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert