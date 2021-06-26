College notes

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.
GEORGIA TECH
Michael Louie of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Science in computer science; Tim Peng of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering; Kimberly Wendt of Spotsylvania earned a Master of Science in computer science; and Thomas Russ of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Rachel Jacob of Fredericksburg was named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Ga.
SHORTER UNIVERSITY
Jacob Aaron Woodard of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice at Shorter University, Rome, Ga.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Amber Kressler of Spotsylvania County; and Megan Davis, Lydia Galloway, Eric Olson and Mackenzie West of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.
Taylor DeBernard of Fredericksburg; Kaitlyn Snuffer of Rixeyville; and Nicole Badami and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa Ala.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Nathan Trementozzi of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, S.C.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Elizabeth Cole of Stafford County and Hayley Salsberry of Spotsylvania County were named to the president’s list.
Allyson DeRemer, Olivia Fartro, Aaron Garcia, Kiley Jillisky, Hannah Kerns, Alexis McClutchy and Riley Saunders of Spotsylvania; and Samantha Meidt, Connor Pugh and Jonathan Wright of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
Katherine Smith of Stafford County was named to the president’s list, and Jenna Chalhoub of Stafford was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.
LEHIGH UNIVERSITY
Sol Lee of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in business and economics with a major in finance with honors. Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS
Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY
Micayla Starnes of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
Reed Melancon of Stafford was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County was named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
Osman Rivas Bu of Culpeper County was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Ill.
MANNES SCHOOL OF MUSIC
Temple Hammen of Stafford County received her Master of Music in vocal performance from Mannes School of Music, New York City, N.Y.
NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Floyd Bass of Stafford County has been inducted into Phi Eta Sigma honor society at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Emma Birkitt of King George County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Sareena Shetti of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lauren N. Jackson and Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Halie Murphy of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Justis Peppers of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY
Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Gabriella Delcoco and Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County, and Stephanie Jacobsen of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa.
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Ileeana Johnson of Stafford County and Anna Repp of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.
OHIO UNIVERSITY
Darby Libka of Locust Grove earned a Master of Arts in geography. Annmarie Hoppel of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.