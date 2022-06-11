College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Gabriel Rodriguez of Spotsylvania County was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Texas A&M International University, Laredo, Texas.

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

Meaghan Yant of Spotsylvania County graduated from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Yant was also named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY

Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Castleton University, Castleton, Vermont.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Jenna Chalhoub of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts in historic preservation and community planning; Elaina Mell of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication; and Katherine Smith of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from The College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Erin Lottes of Fredericksburg has received the Kenneth W. and Georganne F. Honeycutt Fellowship. This three-year fellowship is awarded to advanced doctoral students in neuroscience in recognition of outstanding accomplishments in their graduate program.

Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.

HOOD COLLEGE

William Kujawa of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.

JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

Bridget H. Gregory of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in emergency management from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Lauren N. Jackson of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

LEE UNIVERSITY

Jordan Lyon of King George County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee.

LEHIGH UNIVERSITY

De’Shun Mickens of Stafford County, and Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY

Leslie Colliver of Stafford County, Aidan Conway of Fredericksburg, Gabriella Delcoco and Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County, and Elizabeth Schooley of Woodford were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

Nathan Notgrass of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Karen Bowen and Iva Simmons of Stafford County have graduated from Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Gwynne Elizabeth Symons Buxton of Spotsylvania County and Lidia Nicole Olyha of Bumpass were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Hailey Veras of Fredericksburg has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont.