College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI
Gabriel Rodriguez of Spotsylvania County was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Texas A&M International University, Laredo, Texas.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Meaghan Yant of Spotsylvania County graduated from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Yant was also named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Laura Scarbeck of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Castleton University, Castleton, Vermont.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
Jenna Chalhoub of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts in historic preservation and community planning; Elaina Mell of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication; and Katherine Smith of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from The College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Erin Lottes of Fredericksburg has received the Kenneth W. and Georganne F. Honeycutt Fellowship. This three-year fellowship is awarded to advanced doctoral students in neuroscience in recognition of outstanding accomplishments in their graduate program.
Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.
HOOD COLLEGE
William Kujawa of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.
JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
Bridget H. Gregory of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in emergency management from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lauren N. Jackson of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
LEE UNIVERSITY
Jordan Lyon of King George County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee.
LEHIGH UNIVERSITY
De’Shun Mickens of Stafford County, and Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Leslie Colliver of Stafford County, Aidan Conway of Fredericksburg, Gabriella Delcoco and Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County, and Elizabeth Schooley of Woodford were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Nathan Notgrass of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Karen Bowen and Iva Simmons of Stafford County have graduated from Troy University, Troy, Alabama.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Gwynne Elizabeth Symons Buxton of Spotsylvania County and Lidia Nicole Olyha of Bumpass were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Hailey Veras of Fredericksburg has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont.