College notes

BIOLA UNIVERSITY
Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Rafer Carter of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Mass.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Brandie Cantrell of Spotsylvania County has earned a degree in marine science; Kaitlyn Coleman of Spotsylvania has earned a degree in communications; Michael–James Habgood of King George County has earned a degree in intelligence and national security studies; Sara Kate Tolliver of Stafford County has earned a degree in health administration; and Hunter Wilfong of Spotsylvania has earned a degree in marketing at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Andrés “Drey” Carr of Spotsylvania County has been named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at Columbia College, New York, N.Y.
EDINBORO UNIVERSITY
Julia L. Barnes of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology at Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa.
GETTYSBURG COLLEGE
Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg and Daniel Tate of Partlow have been named to the dean’s list, and Daniel Jones of Culpeper County has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for the fall 2020 semester at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE
Abby Henriksen of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
PHI KAPPA PHI
Lauren Foster and Joseph Jarski of Spotsylvania County have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at George Mason University, Fairfax.
UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS
Kurt Droste of Stafford County earned a Master of Arts in addiction counseling; and Angela Hinrichs of Ruther Glen earned an Education Specialist in director of pupil personnel at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Zoe Truxon of King George County has been named to the president’s honors list for fall 2020 at the University of Hartford, Hartford, Conn.