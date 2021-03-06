College notes

GETTYSBURG COLLEGE

Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg and Daniel Tate of Partlow have been named to the dean’s list, and Daniel Jones of Culpeper County has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for the fall 2020 semester at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Abby Henriksen of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.

PHI KAPPA PHI

Lauren Foster and Joseph Jarski of Spotsylvania County have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at George Mason University, Fairfax.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Kurt Droste of Stafford County earned a Master of Arts in addiction counseling; and Angela Hinrichs of Ruther Glen earned an Education Specialist in director of pupil personnel at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD