 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0

BIOLA UNIVERSITY

Quinn Kilhenny of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, Calif.

CLARK UNIVERSITY

Rafer Carter of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Mass.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Brandie Cantrell of Spotsylvania County has earned a degree in marine science; Kaitlyn Coleman of Spotsylvania has earned a degree in communications; Michael–James Habgood of King George County has earned a degree in intelligence and national security studies; Sara Kate Tolliver of Stafford County has earned a degree in health administration; and Hunter Wilfong of Spotsylvania has earned a degree in marketing at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE

Andrés “Drey” Carr of Spotsylvania County has been named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at Columbia College, New York, N.Y.

EDINBORO UNIVERSITY

Julia L. Barnes of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology at Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa.

GETTYSBURG COLLEGE

Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg and Daniel Tate of Partlow have been named to the dean’s list, and Daniel Jones of Culpeper County has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for the fall 2020 semester at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Abby Henriksen of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.

PHI KAPPA PHI

Lauren Foster and Joseph Jarski of Spotsylvania County have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at George Mason University, Fairfax.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Kurt Droste of Stafford County earned a Master of Arts in addiction counseling; and Angela Hinrichs of Ruther Glen earned an Education Specialist in director of pupil personnel at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD

Zoe Truxon of King George County has been named to the president’s honors list for fall 2020 at the University of Hartford, Hartford, Conn.

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

Sareena Shetti of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style
Announcements

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style

Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hanson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hanson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and enjoyed cake, too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert