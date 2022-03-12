College notes

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

Miller King of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s honor roll at Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Jasmine Terry of Spotsylvania County and Luke Ward of King George County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

BIOLA UNIVERSITY

Kyrie Codd of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Biola University, La Mirada, Calif.

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Samantha Santucci of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy from Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY ANN ARBOR

Paulo Pulido of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 honors list at Concordia University, Ann Arbor, Mich.

DICKINSON COLLEGE

Reid Schattgen of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa.

EMMANUEL COLLEGE

Kennedy Grubb of Barboursville was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Emmanuel College, Boston, Mass.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Hiram Luciano–Olivencia of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list; and Opeyemi Ajibade of Stafford was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Tatianna Schlienger of Spotsylvania County will spend spring break serving others at Dismas House; Sidnie Baker of Spotsylvania and Adam Kolafa of Fredericksburg will spend spring break serving others at Great Smoky Mountains National Park; and Tovah Baer of Fredericksburg will spend spring break serving others at Project C.U.R.E.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Karsen Powers of Amissville; Rosina Andrix, Daniel Donelson, Paige Emmer, Taylor Jamison and James Nagel of Culpeper County; Jasmine Smith of Fredericksburg; Deon Cooper and Devan Rowe of Gordonsville; Elizabeth Rathbone of Jeffersonton; Kyler Jackson and Connor Knights of Kinsale; Kaliana Beard of Locust Grove; Autumn Kirven and JoLee McCrory of Milford; Lauryn Eppard of Orange County; Makayla Brooks and Cienna Lindsay Rixeyville; Neven Almaas, Taylor Boruch, Valerie Bowers, Lydia Burke, Logan Burnley, Alyson Carneal, Sarah Cole, Britney Conner, Leah Ellis, William Gabeler, Olivia Hupp, Jaylaysia Irizarry, Karen Jank, Macarra Joseph, James Kreck, Caroline Loving, Catherine Loving, Emily Marshall, Paul Nguyen, Davis Smith–Corbin, Angel Johnson Truslow, Carli Wadas, Nyasia Walker, Elizabeth Whitehurst, Ian Woodard and Heaven Zollars of Spotsylvania County; Kiera Adens, Edmund Amankwah, Abby Counts, Shannon Dunsmore, Ricky Farrell, Rachel Garrison, Isabel Hootselle, Rachel Hunter, Grace Jordan, Anna Kelly, Savannah Lancaster, Sabrina Lee, Erika Meadows, Emerson Mills, Elaine Myers, Brigit O’Malley, Jennifer Palacios, Anna Pettry, Jenna Rae, Nolan Ragon, Christian Riggins, Caleb Rippey, Brantt Roosa, Austin Rose, Jacquelyn Schneider, Eddie Umana and Wesley Wallace of Stafford County; and Chassidy Dillard of Woodford were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Radford University in Radford.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Eleanor Lee Hatton of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at University of Mary Washington.

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA–LINCOLN

Kayla Conti of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 deans’ list at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY

Rachel Good of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C.

WIDENER UNIVERSITY

McKenna Stine of Stafford County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Widener University, Chester, Pa.

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Ashley Espeland and Declan Williams of Fredericksburg, and Conner McKevitt of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.