Phi Kappa Phi

Candice Amick and Brooke Thompson of Stafford County and Emily Boling of King George County, students at Radford University; Ravi Emani of Stafford, a student at University of Massachusetts; and Katherine Presutto of Spotsylvania County and Rebekah Withrow of King George, students at James Madison University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Bates College

Lucy Hensley of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.

Bridgewater College

Christian Romano of Fredericksburg will share a student research poster presentation, “From Surviving to Thriving: Latino Leadership at Bridgewater College,” during A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence showcase.

Joseph Sepulveda of Stafford County was principal clarinet, and Matt Wheaton of King George County played alto sax with the Bridgewater College Symphonic Band during a recent concert.

Champlain College

Amber McCully of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.

Dickinson College

Marcus Fennema of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Georgia Tech

Lucas Roumillat of Fredericksburg and Andre Thompson of Spotsylvania County have earned degrees.

Brooke Chambliss of Stafford County earned faculty honors for fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

James Madison University

James Madison University students embarked on 11 alternative spring break trips around the country, focused on service in their destination community but also on teamwork and reflection within their group. Each trip focused on a social issue, such as homelessness, resettlement, environmentalism or community wellness, in a specific region.

Bryce Chichester of Culpeper County provided service at Dismas House of Indiana in South Bend, Indiana. Abigail Elia of King George County provided service at Cumberland Island National Seashore in St. Marys, Georgia. Adam Kolafa of Fredericksburg provided service at Catholic Charities Migrant and Refugee Services in Louisville, Kentucky. Susanna McDowell of Stafford County provided service at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Radford University

Samantha Irene Jackson of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in education.

Lydia Marie Burke of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; D’Andre Leon Butler of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in media studies; Emily Marguerite Callahan of Amissville earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Elizabeth Cole of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication; Lauryn H. Eppard of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sierra Rosie Lee Gibson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kristine Giraldi of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Travis David Giraldi of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in political science; Isabella Sofia Gravina–Kursell of Amissville earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise, sport and health education; Kyle Justin Harris of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise, sport and health education; Kyler Susan Jackson of Kinsale earned a Bachelor of Music in music; Ayden James Kyle of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Erika Reanee Meadows of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Paul Viet Nguyen of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science and technology; Brigit O’Malley of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sariah Reign Ramsey of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Myka Lonnniese Reed of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Courtney Elaine Oberer of Stafford County earned a certificate in crime analysis; and Shelby Sjurseth of Boston earned a certificate in crime analysis at Radford University, Radford.

Shenandoah University

Rida Rahman of Stafford County was selected to travel to Malaysia in a group of Shenandoah University students, faculty and staff as part of the university’s Global Citizenship Project.

Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper County; Samuel Horn of Fredericksburg; Jay Baker, Kelsey Jones, John Kindig, Aaron Leinenbach, Brooke Vaillancourt and Mackenzie Watkins of Spotsylvania County; and Jackson Foreman, John Hayes, Elizabeth Ranberger and Kayla Stephenson of Stafford have been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma national collegiate athlete honor society at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

Troy University

Caralissa Ho of Fredericksburg was named to the chancellor’s list and Jephthe Tatai of Stafford County was named to the provost’s list for Term 3 of the 2022–23 academic year at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.