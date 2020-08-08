You have permission to edit this article.
College notes
College notes

ADELPHI UNIVERSITY

Tracy Gifty Acheampong of Culpeper County has earned a Bachelor of Science in biology at Adelphi University, Garden City, N.Y.

CABRINI UNIVERSITY

Jonathan Owens of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Cabrini University, Radnor, Pa.

THE KUBERT SCHOOL

Steven Michadick of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list at The Kubert School, Dover N.J.

PARK UNIVERSITY

Tasia Caraballo of Dumfries has received a Bachelor of Science in social psychology; Jennifer M. Charlson of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Science in business administration/management; Meghan R. Cole of Stafford County has received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/law enforcement, summa cum laude; Janey Nichole Conerly of Quantico has received a Bachelor of Science in management; Demetress Lynn Dawson of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Science in management; Jeremy J. Filizetti of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Science in information and computer science/computer science; George V. Garrett of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Science in management; Eric Mark Huckaby of Dumfries has received a Bachelor of Science in management, magna cum laude; and Kayla C. Lanier of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Science in management/healthcare, magna cum laude, from Park University’s Washington, D.C., area campuses.

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Julian Bogan of Stafford County received a Master of Education in instructional design; Eric Mueller of Spotsylvania County received a Master of Science in information technology management; Za-Rhia Randolph of Spotsylvania received a Master of Business Administration; Ivan Torres of Stafford received a Master of Science in management and leadership; Melinda Arce of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Wendy Deane of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Dana Dover of Stafford received a Bachelor of Arts in special education; Samantha Samulevich Fields of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nichole Fortune of Woodford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Marie Berthe Madze Fotso of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Brittany Gray of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in business management; William Hogan of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in business management; Josiah Stinson of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Arts in educational studies; and Randi Thomas of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Arts in educational studies online through Western Governors University.

YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

Diana Corrao of Spotsylvania County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology, and Ethan Moore of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence analysis from York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.

Allen Watkins, a CTE teacher at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.

Look up during these August nights, and you’ll be treated to the sight of many bright stars. All of these belong to our Milky Way, a galaxy containing several hundred billion stars, one of which is our sun. Most of the stars visible with our unaided eyes are relatively close by astronomical standards, but their actual distances are truly beyond human comprehension.

