FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Bradley Blake of Amissville received a Bachelor of Science in wildlife and fisheries, Timothy Olson of Fredericksburg received a Bachelor of Science in recreation and parks management, and Sierra Smizer of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in health science at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Joseph David Hildebrand of Fredericksburg recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. Hildebrand earned a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Claire Chamberlin of Rhoadesville has earned 2020 dean’s list honors at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisc.
WIDENER UNIVERSITY
Katherine Smith of Fredericksburg graduated with a Master of Education in instructional technology, and Sarah Gulinski of Fredericksburg graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener University’s School of Human Service Professions, Chester, Pa.
