College notes

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Jackson Lawson of Spotsylvania County was one of nine recipients recently awarded the Marshall Neal Scholarship at Bob Jones University Seminary, Greenville, S.C.
BON SECOURS MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF NURSING
Allison Trainum of King George County has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing, Richmond.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Caroline Antonio of Stafford County was one of three members to receive a scholarship from the Philomathes Society at Bridgewater College
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Erika Faison of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list for spring 2021 at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Clover Cooper of Barboursville; Cassidy Armstrong and Christine Gray of Culpeper County; Alyssa Himsey of Fredericksburg; Jeremy Schaar of Gordonsville; Sarah Grossen of King George; and Tatiana Ayala, Keely Mitchell and Phoenix Rash of Stafford County have been named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
MARS HILL UNIVERSITY
Bailey Joseph Clayton of Lahore has been named to the honor roll of the academic dean for the spring 2021 semester at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, N.C.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Stephanie Baumann of Fredericksburg has received the Richard Morrell Outstanding Psychology Graduate Student Award in psychology at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.
SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Blake Blackwell of Ruther Glen and Jordan Stevens of King George County have completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program in Blackstone.
UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE
Apryl Stahl of Stafford County earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester at University of Evansville in Indiana.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Shakira Austin of Fredericksburg and Samantha Jo Irish of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor roll at University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.