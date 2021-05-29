College notes

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Jackson Lawson of Spotsylvania County was one of nine recipients recently awarded the Marshall Neal Scholarship at Bob Jones University Seminary, Greenville, S.C.

BON SECOURS MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF NURSING

Allison Trainum of King George County has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing, Richmond.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Caroline Antonio of Stafford County was one of three members to receive a scholarship from the Philomathes Society at Bridgewater College

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Erika Faison of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list for spring 2021 at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY