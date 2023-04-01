Grant request applications are open for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation 2023 Safety Grants cycle. The foundation earmarked $20,000 in available grant funds for nonprofit organizations in Colonial Beach.

“We hope to receive grant requests from local nonprofits to promote safety and well-being in the community,” said Michele Inderrieden, president of the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. “Think defibrillators for public places, equipment for public safety, whatever “safety” means to an organization.”

The funds come from the proceeds of the 2022 annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival—one of the signature fundraising events for the foundation grants. “We were very pleased to use funds from the Beach Music Festival to help the Colonial Beach community,” said Cathy Bokman, foundation board member and Northern Neck Beach Music Festival co-chair. “People like to visit and invest in a safe town.”

Last year, the foundation awarded more than $20,000 in beautification grants to five nonprofits in Colonial Beach. Projects included beach signage, “face in hole” photo-op boards, building façade updates, meditation garden, and signage at James Monroe’s Birthplace.

The time, talents and treasures of many are needed to make a positive difference in Colonial Beach. CBCF offers a variety of ways someone can help, including making financial donations, volunteering for events or help on committees, setting up donor-directed funds, considering CBCF in estate planning, or simply attending meet ups and events.

“I’m proud of the work the foundation is doing to help follow our mission of improving the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach. It will be exciting to see what this grant cycle brings,” added Inderrieden.

Deadline to apply is April 30. Grant awards will be announced by June 30. For application information, email info@cbcommunityfoundation.org or visit cbcommunityfoundation.org.

Founded in 2005, the Colonial Beach Community Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Colonial Beach through philanthropy. If you have the desire to help, email info@cbcommunityfoundation.org, visit the website cbcommunityfoundation.org, or follow the CBCF on Facebook at facebook.com/cbvafoundation.