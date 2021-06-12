Colonial Beach Community Foundation awards scholarships

Seven Colonial Beach High School seniors recently received a total of $4,500 in scholarships from Beach Arts Music Mentoring, B.A.M.M., through the Colonial Beach Community Foundation.

Tiffany Payne and Adyson Royall each received a $1,000 scholarship, with $500 being distributed this fall and the remaining $500 awarded for the spring 2022 semester. Payne will attend Rappahannock Community College. Royall, the 2021 class valedictorian, will attend Christopher Newport University to study social work on her way to pursuing a career as a pediatric therapist.

Five other scholarship recipients received $500 each. Litany Hostler will attend Hollins University, where she will play volleyball and study criminal justice.

Jace Jett committed to play baseball at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and will major in marine biology. Anna O’Sullivan will attend Randolph Macon College and is interested in athletics and community service.

Richard Pietras will play baseball for Richard Bland College, a division of The College of William & Mary. He is interested in pursuing a career that allows him to make life better for those who are less fortunate.