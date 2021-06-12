Colonial Beach Community Foundation awards scholarships

Seven Colonial Beach High School seniors recently received a total of $4,500 in scholarships from Beach Arts Music Mentoring, B.A.M.M., through the Colonial Beach Community Foundation.
Tiffany Payne and Adyson Royall each received a $1,000 scholarship, with $500 being distributed this fall and the remaining $500 awarded for the spring 2022 semester. Payne will attend Rappahannock Community College. Royall, the 2021 class valedictorian, will attend Christopher Newport University to study social work on her way to pursuing a career as a pediatric therapist.
Five other scholarship recipients received $500 each. Litany Hostler will attend Hollins University, where she will play volleyball and study criminal justice.
Jace Jett committed to play baseball at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and will major in marine biology. Anna O’Sullivan will attend Randolph Macon College and is interested in athletics and community service.
Richard Pietras will play baseball for Richard Bland College, a division of The College of William & Mary. He is interested in pursuing a career that allows him to make life better for those who are less fortunate.
Kiya Smith will attend Christopher Newport University, majoring in occupational therapy with a minor in fine arts. Smith is a budding artist and recently designed the letter “O” for the renovated Colonial Beach LOVE golf cart.
Scholarship Committee member John Heath notes, “B.A.M.M., through the Colonial Beach Community Foundation, makes scholarships available every year in the areas of nursing, the arts, trade school and technical training. All of the applicants this year were outstanding, and we are honored to award scholarships to these amazing young men and women.”
Qualifications for the Colonial Beach Community Foundation scholarships include having 40 hours of community service work done outside of school in the Colonial Beach community. Heath points out, “Many organizations welcome the help.” Other requirements include a minimum GPA of 2.0 and a total family income of less than $65,000. Students returning to college are also encouraged to apply for a Colonial Beach Community Foundation scholarship to help with their continuing education.
Donations made to the Colonial Beach Community Foundation can be earmarked for the scholarship fund. Mail donations to Box 375, Colonial Beach, VA 22443; or give online at cbcommunityfoundation.org.