Colonial Beach Community Foundation outlines projects for 2021

The Colonial Beach Community Foundation board of directors met via Zoom recently to discuss initiatives and priorities for 2021. Three main projects were identified and agreed upon by the directors: town-wide Wi-Fi, a plan of action for the transition to a new community center and health fairs.

The foundation hopes to work with town officials and other nongovernmental organizations to realize these goals. “We know each of these projects will take considerable resources, including time, talent and financial donations,” commented Eric Nelson, president of the foundation. “We believe the community will be excited and interested in joining us.”

Committees will be formed for each project. Persons interested in volunteering with the foundation or joining the board of directors should email info@cbcommunityfoundation.org.

In 2020, the foundation recognized its 15th anniversary and is looking toward the future. “Our mission focuses on improving the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach,” said Nelson. “Since 2005, the foundation has distributed over $436,000 toward various projects, and we want to do more.”