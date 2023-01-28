Colonial Beach residents' progressive meal raises $1,000 for volunteer rescue squad’s building fund

On Jan. 2, a group of Colonial Beach residents donated $1,000 to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s building fund. The volunteer organization is celebrating its 70th year of providing emergency rescue services to Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.

The funds were raised as a result of the fifth annual New Year’s Day Brunch in the beachfront community.

The event, organized by Jenny Sullivan and Eric Nelson, lined up three homes on New Year’s Day for a progressive meal. Each of the 75 diners were encouraged to donate a dish to pass and some money to help the volunteer rescue squad, which is attempting to raise money to relocate their existing building to a new location and facility.

“The weather cooperated with us this year, and we were happy to celebrate the new year and raise funds for our local emergency services volunteers,” Sullivan said. “This is our fifth year, and each year we choose different Colonial Beach organizations to receive our community donations,” she added.

The homes of Thom and Julie Savage, Dan Wildman and Scott Lindsey and Eric Nelson and Edward Hart were the venues for this year’s event.

Sally Adams and Brian Jarboe performed at one of the homes, adding a music vibe to the cocktail party which was the first stop of the day.