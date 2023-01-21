Colonial Beach seeks community input on parks and recreation master plan

Colonial Beach is seeking public input on the needs of the community to develop a parks and recreation master plan. The town would like to hear from residents, business owners, special interest groups and any other interested parties.

The town will host a community workshop on Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Colonial Beach Elementary School gym. A community survey will be shared at this meeting and on the town’s media channels.

The master plan will look at existing parks, recreational facilities, programs and services, and determine the current and future level of services for the community based on public input. The plan will prioritize the needs and desires for upgrading and improving parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs and services.

In addition to this community workshop, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the elementary school gym to provide a presentation of information gathered from the workshop and focus groups. The results will be used to determine the priorities for the town’s recreational facilities, activities desired by residents, current use patterns, existing barriers to usage, potential partnerships, and how best to support the recreational needs of the community.

Colonial Beach has hired BerryDunn, a nationally-known parks and recreation management consulting firm, to oversee the plan.