Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad announces officers and award recognitions

Squad members receiving certificates of appreciation for various accomplishments in 2021 were Krystal Eldred, Les Greeley, Holden Oliff, Donna Shelar, Patrick Simmons, Maria Murillo, Porter Preston and Danny Stinson. Robert Rivenbark was presented with a plaque for his dedication to the squad by serving as president for the past 11 years, and Joey Straughan received a plaque honoring his service as chief for five years. Bill Cease, chief of Westmoreland County Department of EMS, received a certificate of appreciation from Joey Straughan for an outstanding working relationship during Straughan’s tenure as chief of CBVRS.

The Eugenia Urbanck Award, recognizing citizens who helped to save a life in an emergency situation, was presented to Ilka McCoy and Bertila Arias for their successful efforts to prevent a child from drowning.

Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Colonial Beach Police Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Westmoreland County Department of EMS and Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office were acknowledged and thanked for their exceptional work to keep the community safe and healthy.

“It has been an honor to serve as chief of CBVRS for the past five years, and I look forward to watching the squad continue to thrive under the leadership of Les, Holden, Nick and the other officers,” said Straughan. “I would like to thank each member of CBVRS who pushed forward through this very difficult time caused by the pandemic. Also, I would like to thank all of the businesses, emergency agencies and citizens for their continued support of our organization. It’s our privilege to provide EMS services to our home communities of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.”