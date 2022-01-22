Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad announces officers and award recognitions

Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad has installed officers for 2022 and recognized several squad members and community members for exemplary work in 2021.
Administrative officers for 2022 are Nick Szobota, president; Donna Shelar, vice president; Krystal Eldred, secretary; Pat FitzGerald, treasurer; Troy Green, member-at-large; and community member Zedda Viets.
Operational line officers for 2022 are Chief Les Greeley, Assistant Chief Holden Oliff, Capt. Robert Rivenbark and Lt. Porter Preston.
Support team officers for 2022 are co-leaders Pat FitzGerald and Samantha Straughan, and secretary Zedda Viets.
Outgoing Chief Joey Straughan noted that the squad responded to 671 calls for service in 2021. Assistant Chief Pat FitzGerald was the squad’s Top Call Runner for 2021 with 514 calls. The other top five call runners for 2021 were Tammy Preston, Holden Oliff, Nick Szobota and Krystal Eldred.
In addition to being the Top Call Runner for yet another consecutive year, FitzGerald was named EMS Person of the Year for her dedication to the rescue squad and the community at large. “Pat has helped less fortunate people and animals during these difficult and challenging times,” said Joey Straughan. “She truly has a heart of gold.”
Squad members receiving certificates of appreciation for various accomplishments in 2021 were Krystal Eldred, Les Greeley, Holden Oliff, Donna Shelar, Patrick Simmons, Maria Murillo, Porter Preston and Danny Stinson. Robert Rivenbark was presented with a plaque for his dedication to the squad by serving as president for the past 11 years, and Joey Straughan received a plaque honoring his service as chief for five years. Bill Cease, chief of Westmoreland County Department of EMS, received a certificate of appreciation from Joey Straughan for an outstanding working relationship during Straughan’s tenure as chief of CBVRS.
The Eugenia Urbanck Award, recognizing citizens who helped to save a life in an emergency situation, was presented to Ilka McCoy and Bertila Arias for their successful efforts to prevent a child from drowning.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Colonial Beach Police Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Westmoreland County Department of EMS and Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office were acknowledged and thanked for their exceptional work to keep the community safe and healthy.
“It has been an honor to serve as chief of CBVRS for the past five years, and I look forward to watching the squad continue to thrive under the leadership of Les, Holden, Nick and the other officers,” said Straughan. “I would like to thank each member of CBVRS who pushed forward through this very difficult time caused by the pandemic. Also, I would like to thank all of the businesses, emergency agencies and citizens for their continued support of our organization. It’s our privilege to provide EMS services to our home communities of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.”