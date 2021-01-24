Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad announces officers, honors Top Call Runners and new Life Members

CBVRS Chief Joey Straughan noted that the squad responded to 991 calls for service in 2020, a 4 percent increase over the calls from 2019. Assistant Chief Pat FitzGerald was the squad’s Top Call Runner for 2020 with 888 calls. Other members on the Top Call Runner list for 2020 were Chief Straughan, Krystal Eldred, Les Greeley, Nick Szobota, Holden Oliff and Donna Shelar.

Wesley Melson and Robert Rivenbark were named new Life Members of CBVRS. Life Membership denotes the highest level of service and commitment to the EMS mission of CBVRS. Both men have been involved in EMS work for more than 15 years each, and Melson had been a member of the Colonial Beach Junior squad in his younger years.

“Congratulations to Pat, Wesley and Bobby for their well-deserved recognitions,” said Chief Straughan. “I would like to thank each member of CBVRS who pushed forward through this very difficult time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, I would like to thank each of our neighboring fire and EMS departments, sheriff’s offices and police departments for their continued support to our organization. Special thanks go to the citizens and local businesses for their generous financial contributions to CBVRS, and also to support team member Diane Anderson for treating our members to lots of home-baked goodies throughout this trying year. It’s our privilege to provide EMS services to the great people of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.”