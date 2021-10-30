Colonial Beach volunteers plant trees along riverfront and Colonial Avenue

On Oct. 23, volunteers planted trees and shrubs along Colonial Avenue, the town’s entry corridor, to help perk up the avenue’s appearance. They also stabilized 14 trees planted along the riverfront earlier in the week by the Department of Public Works. Master gardeners Carol Werle and Jim Hazzard supervised the planting.

Downtown Colonial Beach, the community’s Main Street America affiliate, mobilized the planting project. They had been trying for more than five years to find a way to introduce landscaping on Colonial Avenue, but structural issues had stymied the effort. A study by the Green Infrastructure Center of Scottsville confirmed that the only way to plant trees on Colonial Avenue at a modest cost was to recruit property owners who would permit planting on their land. Six civic minded businesses and property owners stepped up to the plate and agreed to participate.