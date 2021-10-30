Colonial Beach volunteers plant trees along riverfront and Colonial Avenue

On Oct. 23, volunteers planted trees and shrubs along Colonial Avenue, the town’s entry corridor, to help perk up the avenue’s appearance. They also stabilized 14 trees planted along the riverfront earlier in the week by the Department of Public Works. Master gardeners Carol Werle and Jim Hazzard supervised the planting.
Downtown Colonial Beach, the community’s Main Street America affiliate, mobilized the planting project. They had been trying for more than five years to find a way to introduce landscaping on Colonial Avenue, but structural issues had stymied the effort. A study by the Green Infrastructure Center of Scottsville confirmed that the only way to plant trees on Colonial Avenue at a modest cost was to recruit property owners who would permit planting on their land. Six civic minded businesses and property owners stepped up to the plate and agreed to participate.
The town government and DCB succeeded in winning a grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry to pay for the plants. DCB provided a partial match for the grant with funds raised from its 2020 Virtual Osprey Festival. After extensive planning and consultation with the Forestry Department, a combination of 14 red oaks and river birches were selected for the riverfront. Redbuds, “Wildfire” black gums and “Autumn Brilliance” serviceberry were planted on Colonial Avenue. All are native species or cultivars of native species. With the addition of several summer flowering shrubs, the plants will provide three seasons of color along the entry way.
The mission of DCB is beautification and preservation-based development of this historic river town’s commercial core. Having gotten the ball rolling, DCB hopes that other property owners will decide to plant trees and shrubs when the time is right for them and continue the color pattern established through this initial planting.
This project was executed with the support of the U.S. Forestry Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry and with a partial match of funds from Downtown Colonial Beach. No town funds will have been expended on this project.
Project volunteers included De Donohoe, Joyce Reimherr, Yvette Roiz, Carol Werle, Bill Randall, Wayne Shepherd, Bob Vaughn, Susan Lozinyak, Jeff Crook, Edward Hart, Kelly Vaughn, Ted Larson, Mary Larson, Jim Hazzard, Mary Wenz and Matt Smith.