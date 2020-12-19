Communities: Spotsylvania School Notes

RIVERBEND HIGH SCHOOL

Six Latin students from Riverbend High School participated remotely in the recent 67th annual Virginia Junior Classical League Convention. This delegation brought home a total of 19 awards for the school and individually. All individual awards were for the Latin V+ category.

The delegation received third place in roll call skit, third place in overall service project, fourth place overall in spirit, magna cum laude in individual spirit project, magna cum laude in themed cheer and cum laude in t-shirt design.

Amber Crawford received eighth place in geography, 11th place in mythology and 12th place in history. Autumn Crawford received cum laude in 11th grade digital poster, 13th place for geography and 13th place in academic pentathlon. Natalie Cuba received magna cum laude on individual service project, magna cum laude on individual cheer, cum laude on advanced Latin oratory, 11th place on mythology, 12th place on academic pentathlon, and 18th place on mottoes, abbreviations and quotations. Josh Liberman closed out a successful year as the VJCL second vice president, leading the Virginia delegation to a first place finish at the National Junior Classical League Convention this past summer. Josie Can Rooy received magna cum laude on individual classical art portfolio among all 12th graders.