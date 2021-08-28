Community briefs

SAVE DATE FOR SPOTSY SALE TRAIL
The ninth annual Route 208 Sale Trail in Spotsylvania County will be held Sept. 10 and 11, beginning at 8 a.m., rain or shine. Follow the 24-miles of sales along Courthouse Road as it winds through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg to Lake Anna. For more information visit spotsylvania.va.us.
POST 320 TO HOST MOTORCYCLE SHOW
Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host a motorcycle show on Oct. 23. Enter your bike into the contest for $15. Organizers are also in need of vendors, sponsors and donations of raffle prizes; contact Gill Boggs at 540/388-4916.
Proceeds will support local veterans, military and their families.
American Legion Chapter 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse. For more information on the Riders, Legion, Auxiliary or Sons, call Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.
GOLF TOURNEY, CLINIC will SUPPORT HOUSING INITIATIVES
The Exodus Family Institute Inc. will host its inaugural Founders Golf Tournament at the Gauntlet Golf Club on Sept. 24, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The event is an 18-hole, four player team tournament. Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 15 to assure their place in the tournament. In addition, a golf clinic, “Mimosas on the Green,” will be held at 10 a.m. for new golfers. Register for both events at efiva.org.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds will be used to support affordable/workforce housing initiatives for low to moderate income families and individuals in the community.
For more information, email info@efiva.org; or phone 540/809-6181.
LOCAL CHORUSES SEEK NEW VOICES
The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choral group in Culpeper, is open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Rehearsals for its fall season begin Monday. Register online at brcsings.com or in person on Monday at 6 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church.
The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its fall season on Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, diagonally opposite Harrison Crossing Shopping Center. All CDC requirements will be in place.
Membership is open to singers from Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students.
Interested singers should plan to attend the first rehearsal and are invited to a reception prior to the rehearsal downstairs at the church. Simple auditions will be scheduled for the following week.
For information about RCS and the simple audition, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org. Click on “Sing with us” at the top of the page.
Interested singers, especially those unable to attend on Sept. 13, should contact the membership chairperson at lmaple@umw.edu; or call the RCS office at 540/412-6152.
The Voices, a small, soprano-alto choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting new members. No audition is necessary. All voices are welcome, especially sopranos.
Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.
Rehearsals are held at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show will now be held on Oct. 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.
Vendors interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at ncofcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.