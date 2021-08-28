Community briefs

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds will be used to support affordable/workforce housing initiatives for low to moderate income families and individuals in the community.

For more information, email info@efiva.org; or phone 540/809-6181.

LOCAL CHORUSES SEEK NEW VOICES

The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choral group in Culpeper, is open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.

Rehearsals for its fall season begin Monday. Register online at brcsings.com or in person on Monday at 6 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its fall season on Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, diagonally opposite Harrison Crossing Shopping Center. All CDC requirements will be in place.

Membership is open to singers from Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students.

Interested singers should plan to attend the first rehearsal and are invited to a reception prior to the rehearsal downstairs at the church. Simple auditions will be scheduled for the following week.