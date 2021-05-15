Community briefs

NEW SHELVING TO BE INSTALLED AT CITY LIBRARY

Fredericksburg Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library will get improvements to the children’s and teen areas as new bookstore-style wooden shelving is installed. This new shelving will make browsing easier, particularly for younger customers, and allow more natural light.

Disruption to customer service will be kept to a minimum, but there will be some necessary interruptions at Fredericksburg Branch. The second floor will be closed through June 18 for renovation. The branch will be closed June 7 for the delivery of the new shelving.

A small selection of children’s and teen materials will still be available on the first floor for browsing. Children’s computers will be available on the third floor.

Youth Services departments at other branches are fully operational.

Customers will be kept updated through librarypoint.org, social media and signage.

WEGMANS AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS

In 1984, Wegmans awarded its first employee scholarships for tuition assistance. This year, a record number of 2,502 new recipients will receive employee scholarships, totaling approximately $5.6 million in tuition assistance for the upcoming academic year.