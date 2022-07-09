Community briefs

SHRED DAY EVENT BENEFITS FOOD BANK

Fredericksburg-area residents dropped off more than 2,500 pounds of documents at Carter Bank & Trust’s Bragg Road branch to be securely shredded and recycled by Commonwealth Document Management.

The 3,000 pounds of paper recycled will help save more than 20 trees from being cut down, saves more than 475 gallons of oil used in paper production, keeps four cubic yards of waste out of landfill space, saves 5,000 kilowatts of energy consumption, and saves 8,700 gallons of water from being used in the process.

In addition to the documents, visitors donated 115 pounds of food and $175 in monetary donations, along with a $500 donation from the bank, to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

SPECIAL BREW WILL SUPPORT FIRE, EMS

Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company will hold a one-day event on Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m., at the brewery to raise money for the Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation.

The foundation supports the men and women who serve our community through the county’s fire and EMS organizations, both career and volunteer personnel. The 501 c 3 organization operates with an all-volunteer staff, and the majority of donations received by the foundation go to support its mission.

Maltese Brewery, a firefighter themed/family friendly brewery, will donate $1 of every pour on Saturday to the charity. “Thirst Responder” will be the featured beer. A 50/50 raffle will be held. The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m., but you don’t have to be present to win. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the foundation as well. A food truck will be on-site for the event.

Maltese Brewing Company is located at 11407 Pierson Drive, Suite B.

For more information, visit newcomersandoldfriends.com, maltesebrewing.com, or facebook.com/SpotsyFRFoundation.

WASHINGTON HERITAGE MUSEUMS EMPLOYEE HONORED

At a Fredericksburg Regional Hospitality Council awards ceremony held in May at Stevenson Ridge, Washington Heritage Museums site interpreter Heather Meadows received the recognition of Outstanding Attraction Employee.

An exemplary historic interpreter and invaluable member of the Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern museum teams, her tours are engaging, informative and fun. She is knowledgeable and insightful when answering guests’ questions and is very well versed in Fredericksburg’s history and the connections between the area’s historic sites.

The award recognizes her attention to detail that ensures the historic sites run smoothly and for giving the best impression to every visitor. Often seen working at special events, she helps in every way to make them memorable and successful.

Executive Director Anne Darron remarked, “Ms. Meadows was also recognized for converting visitors into WHM members to create a lasting relationship between guest and museum. It was a pleasure to acknowledge her love for history which shows in her work.”

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL PLANS REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Register by Sept. 1 at $45 per person. Afterward, registration increases to $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527; or gordonclore@gmail.com.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming will offer swim lessons at Ferry Farm pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday in two-week sessions; Friday’s dates will be used for make-up classes for bad weather.

Sessions will begin Monday and July 25.

Steps 3 and 4 will meet 10:40–11:20 a.m. Steps 1 and 2 will meet 11:20 a.m.–noon.

Lessons cost $80 per person, payable to Tsunami Swimming.

Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School.

Students don’t have to be a member of the pool to attend swim lessons.

Pool memberships are available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships contact Nathan Burkholder at nathanburkholder@gmail.com; or 571/389-0912.

For more information on swim lessons visit Tsunamiswimming.org.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17, “Ghost” on Oct. 5, and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429. The office will be closed on July 13.