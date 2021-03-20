Community briefs

REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE

The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.

There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.

In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.

Register at gtr.runfarc.com.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.