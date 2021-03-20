Community briefs

REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the city council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is May 15.
REGISTER FOR GARDENERS’ SPRING SYMPOSIUM
Registration for the Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area spring symposium is now open.
All gardeners are welcome to join the virtual, eighth annual garden symposium on April 10, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Four professional gardeners will provide five hours of perspectives on “Gardening for Your Lifestyle” and be available for discussion with symposium participants. Register online at mgacra.org/2021-symposium.html or download a form to register by mail.
APPLY FOR ARTSLIVE COMPETITION
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2021 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the application and requirements at artsliveva.org/yac. Application deadline is April 2.
Students selected will audition April 15 and 16, and the finals competition will be judged April 24 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at future ArtsLIVE!-sponsored events.
WALK, RUN FOR MOSS FREE CLINIC
The 11th annual Moss Free Clinic 5K Walk/Run for a Healthier Community is a family-friendly event for a great cause.
Funds raised through this event support the crucial health care safety net and the provision of medical, dental and pharmacy care to people in need, while promoting health awareness and physical activity in our community.
The date for in-person participants is April 25; the first wave of 25 participants begins at 8:30 a.m. Waves will be spaced 1 to 2 minutes apart. There will be food, refreshments and live music post-race.
The start/finish is the Moss Free Clinic, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg.
Participate virtually anytime April 24 through May 1.
See the COVID Considerations section on the sign-up page for a full list of guidelines.
Standard registration is $35 through April 20. Late registration is $40, April 21 through race day. Groups of five or more can register for $30 each.
If you are unable to participate this year, please consider a donation to support the works of the Moss Free Clinic.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and registration, visit MossFreeClinic.org.
PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS
The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.
Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth through Friday or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will be on display March 27–28.
There will be six groups to enter: kindergarten–second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh–12th grades.
The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If contestants open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust, the Chancellor Lions Club will double their prize money.
All banks must be picked up March 28, 4–6 p.m.
Event fliers and registration forms are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions. Inquires may be made to wapennino@aol.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., will remain closed at least through June 1. For details, call 540/681-1468.