Community briefs

The grant will support RCC’s food pantry located on both the Warsaw and Glenns campuses. The pantries provide perishable and nonperishable food items, as well as toiletries to students and staff in need and educational materials on healthy eating. Funds from the grant also support healthy snacks on both campuses for all students.

During November, RCC’s Staff Support Association is conducting a food donation drive to help families through the holidays.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA ADDS SECOND DATE

Old Dominion Humane Society’s Christmas Photos with Santa, professional photos taken of your favorite furry canine, has filled all available space for the Nov. 27 event and has added an additional date, Nov. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the ODHS facility.

The photos will be enhanced by a holiday background and Santa Claus—or without the holiday surroundings if preferred.

The sitting fee donation for a 15-minute photo shoot is $20 per session.

Visitors and their dogs will find ODHS will be in full swing for the holidays, including complimentary hot chocolate to help warm up visitors.

To schedule an appointment for photos, email adopt@olddominionhumanesociety.org. If space allows, walk-ins will be available.