Community briefs

CITY MUSEUM TO HOST MERRY TREES EXHIBIT
The Fredericksburg Area Museum will host the sixth annual Merry Trees exhibit. FAM’s gallery spaces will be filled with 15 miniature trees decorated by the second-grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools. Each tree is inspired by a children’s book the students have read in the classroom.
FAM is excited to continue this partnership with Fredericksburg City Public Schools. This exhibit is a celebration of art, literature, the holiday season and Fredericksburg’s elementary students. Merry Trees will be on display at the museum, 907 Princess Anne St., through Dec. 28.
The free open house is Dec. 3, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to see each class’s tree, participate in a family holiday I Spy game and visit with Santa in the museum’s galleries.
Attendees are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, and maintain social distancing.
For more information, email tcramer@famcc.org; or visit famva.org.
GRANT WILL AID RCC CAMPUS FOOD PANTRIES
Thanks to the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation’s continued partnership with the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, Rappahannock Community College received $8,000 to expand hunger relief initiatives and promote food security among students.
The grant will support RCC’s food pantry located on both the Warsaw and Glenns campuses. The pantries provide perishable and nonperishable food items, as well as toiletries to students and staff in need and educational materials on healthy eating. Funds from the grant also support healthy snacks on both campuses for all students.
During November, RCC’s Staff Support Association is conducting a food donation drive to help families through the holidays.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA ADDS SECOND DATE
Old Dominion Humane Society’s Christmas Photos with Santa, professional photos taken of your favorite furry canine, has filled all available space for the Nov. 27 event and has added an additional date, Nov. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the ODHS facility.
The photos will be enhanced by a holiday background and Santa Claus—or without the holiday surroundings if preferred.
The sitting fee donation for a 15-minute photo shoot is $20 per session.
Visitors and their dogs will find ODHS will be in full swing for the holidays, including complimentary hot chocolate to help warm up visitors.
To schedule an appointment for photos, email adopt@olddominionhumanesociety.org. If space allows, walk-ins will be available.
“We’re really happy to have added a second date to Christmas Photos with Santa, especially because the proceeds will benefit the dogs rescued by ODHS,” said Chrissy Blake, founder of ODHS. “It’s really a fun and festive event for people and their dogs, and it also serves the rescue dogs in many ways, including veterinary care and food, as well as the facility’s maintenance.”
ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. For more information about dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.
STAFFORD RESIDENT WINS ANNUAL CROQUET TOURNAMENT
As a result of this year’s eighth annual Alexander Graham Bell Croquet Tournament, more than $14,000 has been donated to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department during the past nine years.
The annual event brings together 36 competitors each September to Colonial Beach, along the Potomac River. Competitors and spectators enjoy a day of sport, food and drink, and music.
“Our proceeds this year totaled $2,072.65,” stated event chairman Thom Savage. “When you add that to the last nine years, we have contributed $14,236.74 to the town’s volunteer fire department,” he added.
“This event is a great day along the river, and we were able to give a lot of fun to the players and about 150 spectators,” Savage added. “It is also great that we are able to contribute financially to the town’s firefighters, who work so hard to keep us all safe.”
This year, Stafford County resident James Heflin won the final match. Heflin also won the tournament in 2018.
The event is run each year by volunteers, and all proceeds go to the firefighters.
NOMINATIONS FOR HERITAGE FOUNDATION AWARDS OPEN
The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s annual award program will return after a one-year hiatus with nominations now open. Each year, the foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service.
Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the foundation’s in-person annual awards ceremony in April at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15.
Awards are presented in 17 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry. A panel of experts will judge the submissions.
Entry is free. Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize if applicable.
For a detailed list of the awards as well as submission requirements, visit marineheritage.org/awards.html.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
Organizers of Christmas in Kinsale are looking for artists, crafters, artisans, non-profits and owners of antique vehicles, to participate in their Christmas bazaar, free, on Dec. 4.
Co-hosted by the Kinsale Foundation and the Cople District Volunteer Fire Department, the event benefits local food pantries, The Haven Shelter and gifts for less fortunate senior citizens and children.
To participate, call 804/472-9563; or email kinsale2@va.metrocast.net.