Community briefs

Arts center to receive maximum bonus in charity campaign

Louisa Arts Center exceeded its goal of $90,000, raising a final grand total of $105,199 through Birdies for Charity. The TowneBank program enables area charities to use the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament as a fundraising platform. Since its debut in 2016, the tournament has helped generate more than $7.3 million for nonprofits in Richmond and its surrounding counties.

The Louisa Arts Center receives all gifts collected on its behalf, minus credit card fees, plus the additional 10% in three payment distributions throughout the year.

“We raised over the maximum of $100,000 during the May–October campaign,” said Karen Welch, executive director of Louisa Arts Center. “Plus, PGA Tour Charities is going to increase that giving by $10,000! We are so thankful to be a part of this program and for the support we received from our community!”

Dance Matrix issues call for artists

Dance Matrix & Company will accept applications from Monday until Jan. 6, 2023, for “Second Chances,” a performing arts fundraiser for Fredericksburg SPCA. The performance will be Feb. 11, 2023, at the Fredericksburg branch library theater.

DMC hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more. DMC will open applications to a small group of student artists, ages 10–17, through its Emerging Artist Program. Interested students should apply through their home studios or teachers.

All application information and forms can be found at dancematrixcompany.com.

Youth Climate Conference set for March 2023

A Youth Climate Conference will be held March 26, 2023. Organizers are hoping for participation from at least one student from each high school in the area. Meetings and the conference will be held at the University of Mary Washington’s University Center, 1301 College Ave.

High school students or parents who want to learn more should email Julie Kay at fossilfreefredericksburg@gmail.com.

Tour to highlight College Heights neighborhood

Historic Fredericksburg Foundation will host the 52nd annual Fredericksburg Candlelight Tour, Dec. 9–11, in the historic College Heights neighborhood.

Guests will purchase a Home Tour ticket that allows them access during a designated tour time block. The event includes a free self-guided outdoor walking tour, highlighting sites of interest around the neighborhood.

More details and tickets are available at hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.

The Candlelight Tour is HFFI’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds go toward supporting its mission of advocacy and education. For more information on volunteer or sponsorship opportunities contact HFFI at membership@hffi.org or 540/371-4504.

NCNW to host virtual bingo fundraiser

The Stafford Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women will host Virtual Purse Bingo on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

More information and a link to purchase tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org under the events tab.

Tickets can be picked up or shipped. Participants residing in the Stafford County/Fredericksburg area will be able to pick them up in person. All other participants will have bingo cards and raffle tickets shipped via USPS at least one week prior to the event.

This fundraiser will help the Stafford Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women fund their endeavors to serve the community at large. No refunds will be provided, and all donations will be used to serve the NCNW’s mission. NCNW is a nonprofit organization; a receipt for the purchase will be provided.

Holiday jingle competition open for teens

Virginia teens are encouraged to jingle their way to a safe holiday by creating a safe driving song or tune for a statewide competition and a chance to win cash prizes of up to $500.

“Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly” is open to Virginia youth ages 11–19 and involves developing a safe driving jingle that promotes traffic safety and the holiday campaign theme. Submitted jingles must be in video format and no more than 30 seconds in length. Submissions are due to YOVASO by Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m. The top six jingles in the middle and high school divisions will be open to public voting on social media Dec. 12–15.

The winning jingles in each division will be announced on Dec. 16 and will run on social media throughout the week of Christmas. The winning jingle in the high school division will receive a $500 cash prize; second place will receive $200; and third will receive $100. The winning middle school jingle will receive $200 with second place being awarded $100 and third place $50.

For official guidelines, winner selection process and prize information, visit the campaign page at yovaso.org.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 and “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” on Jan. 25, 2023, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Nov. 15; Richmond Tacky Lights Tour is Dec. 15, 3–8 p.m.; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. Closed Veterans Day and Thanksgiving week. The phone number is 540/371-2429.