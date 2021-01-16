Community briefs

CHORUS BEGINS NEW SEMESTER

Have you always wanted to sing with a chorus but didn’t have the time because of commuting? Do you miss singing in your choir? Do you want to brush up your music skills or meet fellow musicians?

The Spotsylvanians Chorus Intermezzo will resume online rehearsals on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. for new and returning singers. Weekly Zoom rehearsal classes will be held Mondays in February and March. In-person hybrid rehearsals may resume in April.

Registration is $48 per singer and may be completed online by Jan. 22 at forms.gle/QHkNT4ZCBW6AD1yU6.

Call Kathie at 570/650-7385; or email membership.spotsylvanians@gmail.com with questions.

LOW VOLUNTEERS RECEIVE GRANT

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at The Boston Foundation. This grant will allow the company to address both operations and training for personnel, as well as supplement lost fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19.