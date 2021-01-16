Community briefs

NAACP TO HOST VIRTUAL CELEBRATION
The Fredericksburg Branch of the NAACP will hold a virtual celebration for members and friends in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom webinar. The event will feature the music of Keith Armstead, and the Rev. Jarvis Bailey will deliver the keynote address.
This event is the Fredericksburg Branch’s major annual fundraising effort. Sponsorships and donations for the event make it possible to continue important social justice efforts in the community.
For more information about the event, visit ShilohOldSite.org/MLK202; or contact Charlyne Jackson–Fields at cej102269@aol.com or Anne Little at thegate@cox.net.
ALTERNATIVE BASEBALL SEEKS VOLUNTEERS, PLAYERS
The Alternative Baseball Organization is a 501(c)(3) authentic baseball experience for teens 15 years old and older and adults with autism and other disabilities. Players gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond.
Recruitment for 2021 has begun virtually. The organization is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players to help start new programs in the Fredericksburg area.
The program is a true, typical team experience for others on the autism spectrum and special needs to help develop social skills for later in life. Alternative Baseball has clubs in more than 30 states also preparing for late spring start dates.
Teams travel to other areas, play on traditional high school size fields and use the same rule set as the pros on television. The organization provides equipment and resources to help programs become successful.
For more information or to volunteer, visit alternativebaseball.org.
HIT RESET WITH YMCA CHALLENGE
Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? The Rappahannock Area YMCA invites everyone to participate in a free six-week Reset challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
Opt in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 86677. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins in February. You will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. You will also become part of the RESET community to share your journey and stay connected.
Learn more and check back for updates at family-ymca.org/reset.
SEED SWAP POSTPONED
The Master Gardeners fifth annual Seed Swap has been postponed. Based on the governor’s current guidance, the Central Rappahannock Master Gardeners has postponed the event, originally scheduled for Jan. 23. It hopes to reschedule the event in March.
Once a new plan and date have been approved, the information will be posted on the group’s website, mgacra.org.
CHORUS BEGINS NEW SEMESTER
Have you always wanted to sing with a chorus but didn’t have the time because of commuting? Do you miss singing in your choir? Do you want to brush up your music skills or meet fellow musicians?
The Spotsylvanians Chorus Intermezzo will resume online rehearsals on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. for new and returning singers. Weekly Zoom rehearsal classes will be held Mondays in February and March. In-person hybrid rehearsals may resume in April.
Registration is $48 per singer and may be completed online by Jan. 22 at forms.gle/QHkNT4ZCBW6AD1yU6.
Call Kathie at 570/650-7385; or email membership.spotsylvanians@gmail.com with questions.
LOW VOLUNTEERS RECEIVE GRANT
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at The Boston Foundation. This grant will allow the company to address both operations and training for personnel, as well as supplement lost fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19.
“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company relies upon donations from our community members, as well as partner organizations such as The Gilbert. H. Hood Family Fund to provide a great service to our community,” said President Jeff Liebold. “With the many challenges that organizations such as ours experienced this year due to COVID these funds will truly help our 100 percent volunteer department provide our essential services to the community.”
The Boston Foundation, founded in 1915, is one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the nation. It is made of 1,100 separate charitable funds established by thousands of donors over more than 100 years.
“Grant programs such as The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund are crucial to volunteer departments,” emphasized Liebold. “I want to thank our nominators, The Boston Foundation and the Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund review committee for awarding us this much-needed grant funding.”
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR VACCINE CLINIC
Mary Washington Healthcare is looking for volunteers from the community to assist in local vaccine clinics at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital to help vaccinate healthcare providers in our region.
Clinics will be held Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Volunteers will be scheduled for three-hour shifts at either the Mary Washington Field Hospital or Stafford Hospital. Volunteers are required to wear masks at all times while volunteering in the clinic setting.
For more information or to sign up, visit marywashingtonhealthcare.com/Patients-Visitors/Volunteers.aspx.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
APPLY FOR REC RELIEF FUNDS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is assisting with the distribution of coronavirus relief funds to member–owners who fell behind on electric bill payments between March and Oct. 1, 2020.
The deadline to complete the required application to receive funds is Feb. 1.
Eligible REC member–owners will receive a notification letter in the mail with the amount of relief funding potentially available to them.
Member–owners who complete the required application and who meet the required criteria will receive a credit on their electric bill. For further information, members should visit myrec.coop/COVIDHelp; or call 800/552-3904.