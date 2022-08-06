Community briefs

LIBRARY SOLICITS FEEDBACK

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has enlisted consultant Cara Graham Parker, C Parker Consulting Inc., to create opportunities for the public to inform the library’s new five-year strategic plan through a survey and focus groups. CRRL’s current strategic plan is available at librarypoint.org/strategic-plan.

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes, and responses are anonymous. The survey closes Wednesday at 5 p.m. To fill out the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/GC39WN6.

Focus groups will be virtual, consisting of four or five participants each. Library staff will assist participants as needed in accessing WiFi and computers in branches. Focus groups will be held Aug. 15, 7 to 8 p.m., and Aug. 18, 6 to 7 p.m. To indicate interest, email Parker at cara.parker@cparkerconsulting.com; or text 540/623-7454 with the preferred meeting date.

For more information about this process, visit librarypoint.org/news/what-is-your-vision-for-the-library. Questions can be directed to Parker at cara.parker@cparkerconsulting.com or 540/623-7454; or CRRL Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy at deputy.director@crrl.org or 540/372-1144 et. 7004.

FUNDRAISER WILL SUPPORT CHILDREN OF ADDICTION

Zaylah’s Cause will host a fundraiser in Historic Market Square on Aug. 27, noon to 4 p.m.

Melissa Heltzer Burton and Nayjah Steptoe will perform. The event will also include children’s games and prizes, a fashion show and vendors. Prizes will be auctioned and concessions will be served for donations.

Zaylah’s Cause is a nonprofit dedicated to all children who suffer from abuse, mental illness or addiction. For more information, visit zaylahscause.com.

ART CONTEST CELEBRATES ‘POWER OF HOME’

Virginia Housing is celebrating its 50th anniversary by sponsoring a “Power of Home” digital art contest. The contest is open to all Virginians and will award a total of $20,000 to multiple winners across three categories: school-age students, adult amateurs and adult professionals.

Virginia residents are invited to create and submit up to three digital images of one piece of original art that represents what the “Power of Home” means to them. Acceptable 2D and 3D mediums for the original piece include painting, pen and ink, marker, crayon, photography, sculpture, mixed media, charcoal, digital paintings, and drawings.

All submissions must be submitted online at surveymonkey.com/r/VH50Art. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Artwork will be showcased at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in November. Winners are eligible for cash prizes and will be selected based on the interpretation and clarity of the theme, creativity and originality, overall artistic quality, and overall impression and presentation.

For a full list of contest rules, prizes and instructions on how to take a digital image of original artwork, go to VirginiaHousing.com/celebrate50.

CYT ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Christian Youth Theater Fredericksburg has appointed Aimee Mestler as executive director. This is a new senior leadership position to oversee the operations of CYT Fredericksburg.

Mestler brings many years of education, student ministry and nonprofit administration experience to CYT. She has served CYT for eight years in various volunteer capacities, including five as the HYPE student leadership program advisor. She is a graduate of Elon University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education.

In the coming weeks, CYT will launch a number of facilities improvement projects to convert its new Southpoint Parkway location into a small performance venue, rehearsal studio and classroom space in preparation for fall programming. To participate in or donate toward that effort, contact Krista McKinley at krista@cytfred.org.

CBGS HAS NEW DIRECTOR

Carol B. Carter, presiding superintendent for Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School, has announced the new director of CBGS, Jason Strong. CBGS serves students in Colonial Beach and Caroline, King George, Westmoreland, New Kent, King and Queen, King William, Mathews, Gloucester, Essex, Northumberland, Middlesex, Lancaster and Richmond counties on campuses in Glenns, Warsaw and Bowling Green.

Strong, who has served for the past 11 years in administration in Richmond County Public Schools, replaces Rachel Ball, who has served as director for the past 2.5 years.

Strong has degrees from the University of Nebraska (English education), Virginia Commonwealth University (school administration), and the College of William and Mary (educational planning, policy and leadership). He currently lives in Warsaw with his wife, Becky, and son Oscar.

SALEM RURITAN RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE

The Salem Ruritan Club in Culpeper County is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser raffle. Ten $200 prizes and one grand prize of $10,000 will be awarded.

Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 540/738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300. The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 5.

Proceeds from the raffle are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club, including annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools. Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club gives thanks to the citizens and businesses that support this fundraiser.

SWING FOR SIGHT WITH SPOTSYLVANIA LIONS CLUB

The Spotsylvania Lions Club invites all local golfers to participate in its 27th annual “Swing for Sight- Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament on Sept. 30 at the Fredericksburg Country Club. The nine-hole tournament has a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature teams of two players (men, couples and women). Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 23 to assure their place in the tournament.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds raised by the tournament are used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for less fortunate children and adults in our community.

Team entry fee is $170, and individual entry fee is $85. Fees include golf carts, range balls, door prizes and buffet dinner on the clubhouse patio. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL PLANS REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Register by Sept. 1 at $45 per person. Afterward, registration increases to $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527; or gordonclore@gmail.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “Ghost” and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor Casino is Aug. 25, and a day trip to Solomons Island, Maryland, is Sept. 8.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.