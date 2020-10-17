Community briefs

DONATE COATS, WARM GEAR
Covered with Love is collecting donations of coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for all ages. Items will be distributed at Thurman Brisben Center and Hope House.
Items may be dropped off at 990 Bragg Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call or text Sarah Hurst with Coldwell Banker Elite at 540/305-7244 for additional information or drop-off locations.
GROUPS TO GIVE AWAY FREE TREES
Three thousand free, 1-gallon native trees will be given away on Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Nationals Ball Park Stadium parking lot, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. There is a limit of three trees per family. Dogwoods are limited to one per family.
The tree giveaway will use a drive-thru format. Recipients will receive a ticket and pick up their tree order at the stadium without leaving their vehicle. All recipients must agree to plant and care for their tree as per prescribed standards and report that their tree has been planted.
Trees are available while supplies last and include white dogwood, red maple, serviceberry, pawpaw, river birch, redbud, American hornbeam, fringe tree, American persimmon, tulip poplar, witch hazel, sweet bay magnolia, overcup oak, swamp chestnut oak and bald cypress.
Visit riverfriends.org/event/fredericksburg-tree-giveaway to reserve your trees today.
This native tree giveaway is made possible by financial contributions from Tree Fredericksburg, We Plant Trees, Friends of the Rappahannock, a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and support from the Virginia Department of Forestry.
LEARN TO SWIM WITH TSUNAMI
Tsunami Swimming is offering free swim lessons for youth ages 5–18 who are from low-income households receiving federal or state financial assistance.
Session two of Tsunami’s Learn to Swim and Swim and Stay Fit classes will start Oct. 25 and run for six weeks. Lessons run 30 minutes each class. Swim and Stay Fit runs for one hour; swimmers must be able to swim one length, 25 meters, without stopping.
Classes are held between 4 and 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Academy.
The first 10 qualified applicants will be guaranteed a spot in the Learn to Swim classes. Scholarship swimmers also receive a free swimsuit and swim cap.
Swim lessons are limited to six swimmers per class to ensure proper distancing. Swimmers must enter and exit the pool from the side doors only, following the posted signs for entrance and exit. The front lobby and locker rooms are off limits. Swimmers must change at home and arrive dressed to swim; no deck changing is allowed. Parents are not allowed to sit in the pool area, and all entering the building must wear a mask.
RCC BOARD ADDS MEMBERS
Two new members and two reappointed members of Rappahannock Community College’s local board have begun their service. The board consists of 12 members, each appointed by the board of supervisors in one of the 12 counties in RCC’s service region. The board is responsible for assuring that the college is responsive to the needs for higher education within its service region within the statewide policies, procedures and regulations of the State Board for Community Colleges.
Tammy Indseth was appointed by the King George Board of Supervisors to finish the term of Joseph McGettigan, who moved from the area.
Vicki Roberson was reappointed to a second, four-year term by the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors.
Cassie Thompson was appointed to her first four-year term by the Lancaster County Board of Supervisors.
Donald “Don” Sandridge was appointed for his first four-year term by the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors. He previously served the remaining two years of an unexpired term.
KG DECA CHAPTER PLANS EVENTS
King George DECA is looking for professional and alumni members. The membership form is available at kgdeca.org and can be downloaded and mailed in with a donation for this year.
During October, the chapter will collect boxes of cereal for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors as part of that group’s annual drive. All cereal collected by KG DECA will be distributed to food banks in King George County. Donations may be left at the main office foyer at King George High School.
A virtual Kilometers for Kindness 5K will be held Oct. 24–25. Registration for the walk/run is $20.
A Kindness Challenge encourages participants to complete one act of kindness each day in October. Donations are being accepted for the Virginia DECA Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Virtual/KilometersForKindness.
On Oct. 31, KG DECA will host a benefit golf tournament in support of the Alzheimer’s Association at Hobbs Hole in Tappahannock. Registration forms are available at KGHS and at kgdeca.org/get-involved.
The chapter will assist the King George–Dahlgren Rotary with its Flags for Heroes Event, Oct. 31–Nov. 14. To sponsor a flag or be a sponsor of this event, visit kgdflagsforheroes.org. Individual flag sponsorships are $50, and event sponsorships start at $500.
For more information about any of these activities, email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters.
All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501 or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
