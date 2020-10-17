Community briefs

Visit riverfriends.org/event/fredericksburg-tree-giveaway to reserve your trees today.

This native tree giveaway is made possible by financial contributions from Tree Fredericksburg, We Plant Trees, Friends of the Rappahannock, a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and support from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

LEARN TO SWIM WITH TSUNAMI

Tsunami Swimming is offering free swim lessons for youth ages 5–18 who are from low-income households receiving federal or state financial assistance.

Session two of Tsunami’s Learn to Swim and Swim and Stay Fit classes will start Oct. 25 and run for six weeks. Lessons run 30 minutes each class. Swim and Stay Fit runs for one hour; swimmers must be able to swim one length, 25 meters, without stopping.

Classes are held between 4 and 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Academy.

The first 10 qualified applicants will be guaranteed a spot in the Learn to Swim classes. Scholarship swimmers also receive a free swimsuit and swim cap.