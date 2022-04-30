Community briefs

SOCIETY TO HOLD ANNUAL IRIS SHOW

The Fredericksburg Area Iris Society will hold its annual judged iris show on May 8, at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.

Anyone who grows named irises or seedlings is welcome to exhibit. Entries will be accepted between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The show is free and open to the public from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Orders for some of the varieties on display will be accepted for delivery at digging time in July and August. For more information, call 540/582-5799 or 540/846-0713; or email fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

GCC WILL HOST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNEY

Germanna Community College will host its 2022 golf tournament on May 16 at Fawn Lake Country Club, 11400 Longstreet Drive, Spotsylvania.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the four person scramble. A shotgun start is at 10 a.m.

The cost is $600 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Register to attend at germanna.edu/golf.

CAROLINE COUNTY WELCOMES NEW DEPUTIES

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed Deputy S.M. Batchelor and Deputy M.E. Clifton III, who graduated from the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in March. The graduation ceremony took place at the University of Mary Washington campus, where Clifton was nominated by his peers to give the final speech to the graduating class.

Sheriff Lippa stated, “First, I am proud of our personnel and their accomplishments thus far. These two graduates will now start their careers in law enforcement here at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office where they will grow and prosper as a deputy. Second, I want to thank the University of Mary Washington for allowing us the use of their facility so that all friends and family member could attend the ceremony.”

HUNDLEY FAMILY OFFERS SCHOLARSHIP

The family of Dennis Hundley will again offer a scholarship to a local student in his memory.

Dennis Lee Hundley graduated from Courtland High School in 2007 and from Virginia Tech in December 2011. His college graduation ceremony was held in the Intensive Care Unit of Mary Washington Hospital by Virginia Tech, as Dennis was unable to attend his graduation in Blacksburg scheduled for the next day. The ceremony commemorated his graduating summa cum laude from Virginia Tech. Dennis died the next night from complications from his three-year fight with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The first Dennis Lee Hundley Scholarship was awarded in 2012. Since then, there have been eight more scholarships awarded to graduates from Courtland, Riverbend, Massaponax and Stafford high schools.

Scholarship applicants must be a member of National Honor Society, or have a GPA of 3.8 or better, and have participated in extracurricular activities such as sports teams or band for two years or more. Applicants must be an active and regularly attending church member or a member of a faith organization such as Young Life. The applicant must be planning to attend Virginia Tech.

These items should be detailed in a 600-word essay which will also detail the applicant’s future plans and why they are applying to Virginia Tech. Two letters of recommendation, one from school and one from a religious organization, are also required.

The Hundley family would like to see essays by May 5, with selections made later in May.

Essays and letters may be mailed to the Hundleys at 9932 Copper Beech Circle, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

Questions may be directed to Allen Hundley at 540/226-2423.

HELP BIKERS SUPPORT DOG PARK

Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, is a local facility open to everyone. Funded by donations and grants, it is maintained by a small group of dedicated volunteers. It has no municipal support.

A group of local bikers will hold a fundraiser to add water to the park. The fundraiser will be held every Thursday night in May at 6 p.m., except Cinco de Mayo, at El Rodeo restaurant.

A cleanup date will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the park off Smith Station Road. Volunteers are needed, come with a shovel and or rake.

FUNDRAISER WILL AID COMMUNITY CAT COLONIES

The Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center will host a Community Cat Spay Day on Saturday. Partner rescues in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania region that work with feral cat colonies will have an opportunity to bring their trapped cats to the Fred SPCA clinic to receive spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations.

Controlling the feral cat population through sterilization with rescues that trap-neuter-return is a humane and cost-effective alternative to municipal shelter intake and euthanasia. Feral cat colonies rarely allow new cats to enter, so once reproduction is halted they maintain with fewer problem behaviors such as fighting, yowling, spraying and the spread of disease. The Fred SPCA Locke Community Medical Center can help make colonies manageable and healthier by providing this essential service to rescues who already care for them.

The Fredericksburg SPCA will host a fundraiser on its Facebook page, facebook.com/FredSPCA, to collect donations during Community Cat Spay Day. As a non-profit, the Fred SPCA operates solely on donations and fundraising events.

Funding is needed to cover the cost of staffing and supplies for events like Community Cat Spay Day. The goal is to make this a sustainable event so that the Fred SPCA can build on it to help even more rescues control community cat populations throughout Virginia. Donations may also be made through fredspca.org/donate or in person.

SURVEY SEEKS OPINIONS OF YOUNG ADULTS

The 2022 Virginia Young Adult Survey is the latest iteration of a periodic statewide survey aimed at young adults ages 18–25. The survey queries young adults about substance use, mental health and related topics. It was created by Virginia’s Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness and OMNI Institute, a nonprofit organization working with community service boards and coalitions across the state.

“The results of this survey help determine where prevention and wellness resources are allocated,” said Michelle Wagaman, prevention services coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. “It’s very important to have the perspective of young adults when choosing the best way forward for a healthier Virginia.”

Virginians ages 18–25 should text “Virginia” to 855/632-2201 for the survey link.