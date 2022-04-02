Community briefs

UNDERSTAND IMPACTS OF CHILDHOOD TRAUMA

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this year’s theme focuses on using protective factors to help families thrive. When communities understand the impacts of childhood trauma and learn ways to mitigate those impacts, they can work to prevent abusive situations.

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will host free, virtual trainings on Adverse Childhood Experiences (also known as ACEs). Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies and other health issues.

But those outcomes could be prevented. One stable and caring relationship can mitigate the impacts of trauma. So, RACSB offers the ACE Interface Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and Building Self-Healing Communities sessions to help the public learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build individual and community resilience.

Understanding ACEs will show the importance of being a positive influence and teach ways to help people respond to and overcome troubling experiences.

Upcoming training sessions include Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon; Thursday, noon to 3 p.m.; April 20, 9 a.m. to noon; May 4, noon to 3 p.m.; and May 27, 9 a.m. to noon.

To learn more, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org. To register, visit bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.

REC AWARDS COMMUNITY GRANTS

Each year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awards grants to support emergency services, education and community groups that give back. The grants are meant to supplement state, local or other sources of funding for specific projects.

Locally, Louisa County Animal Response received $2,000 to purchase equipment and supplies for citizens’ Pet First Aid/CPR Training workshops.

Orange County Public Schools received $2,000 to provide hands-on opportunities supporting science curricula in electrical circuitry while providing exposure to electrical engineering, design and trade work.

DUFF MCDUFF GREEN JR. GRANTS BENEFIT REGIONAL NONPROFITS

The Community Foundation’s Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund has awarded $21,903 to seven regional nonprofits. This funding will support organizations that are working to promote recreation opportunities in the community, benefit our region’s youth and advance local historic/cultural preservation.

Dahlgren Heritage Foundation received $3,500 for the Dahlgren Heritage Museum Enhanced Virtual Presence Initiative.

Washington Heritage Museums received $1,903 for the masonry restoration of stone steps at the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop.

Manarc Borne The Battle will receive $3,000 for an Old Mill Park/Heritage Trail outdoor fitness gym on the condition that matching funds are raised by Manarc.

Special Olympics Virginia received $1,500 to support its basketball championships.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church received $1,500 for its Imagination Library book gifting program.

Rappahannock Area Office on Youth received $7,000 to renovate a play court and purchase sports equipment at Chaplin Youth Center.

Reach Out And Read Inc. received $3,500 to purchase books.

FRIENDS TO HOST DINNER, LECTURE

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host a dinner and speaker at The Cove at Fawn Lake on May 7, 5:30–9 p.m.

John Hennessy, recently retired chief historian with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, and his presentation, “‘War to Utter Submission…’ Wilderness, Spotsylvania and the Transformation of a Nation,” will look at how this unusual landscape came to embody what the Civil War had become, the immense stakes and the profound sense of moment the nation felt as the armies fought their way through Spotsylvania County in May 1864.

Guests may browse through select items for a silent auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $36 plus processing fee until April 13; afterward, tickets will be $46 plus processing fee.

Meal options and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/5409343.

The deadline for reservations is April 22.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27 and “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The seniors will travel to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on May 1. Tickets are $129 each and include dinner. Call Nancy for more information at 540/845-8391.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

CRAFT FAIR VENDORS SOUGHT

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is seeking vendors for its annual spring craft show, to be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

For details, contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294 or fredfair123@gmail.com.

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS

The Big Oink piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. This year there is also an open division for adults to express their creativity, though the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.

Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth through Friday or brought to the food court on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon.

The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

All banks must be picked up April 10, 4–6 p.m.

Event fliers are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions.