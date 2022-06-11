Community briefs

YOUTH PROGRAM AT DOWNTOWN GREENS RECEIVES GRANT

Community collaborations in urban agriculture are receiving support through a partnership between the United States Botanic Garden and the American Public Gardens Association. Under the third year of the Urban Agriculture Resilience Program, 24 urban agriculture collaborations between public gardens and community partners across 19 states are receiving $440,800, the largest amount awarded through the program to date.

Downtown Greens is one of the recipient gardens. Downtown Greens’ Youth Farm Program partners with the Hazel Hill Healthcare Project, a nonprofit organization that provides medical and social services as well as medical education to the families living in the Hazel Hill apartment complex. Together, the organizations provide opportunities for neighborhood children to learn about healthy eating, fruits and vegetables, how to cook, and how healthy eating affects their bodies and health.

The program began in 2020 as a way for the USBG and the association to help public gardens continue urban agriculture and food growing programs facing funding and capacity challenges due to COVID-19. Learn more about previous awardees at usbg.gov/urbanag.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17, “Ghost” on Oct. 5, and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A casino trip to Charles Town is Thursday; a trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; 540/371-2429.

TEENS INVITED TO LEADERSHIP RETREAT

Virginia teens who will start high school in the fall through graduating seniors are invited to register for the 2022 YOVASO Summer Leadership Retreat “YOVASO Safari: Leading the Pack for Safe Teen Driving” at James Madison University in July.

The four-day, three-night retreat offers a variety of educational and hands-on activities designed for teens who want to learn how to be safer drivers and passengers, as well as teens who want to train as leaders for youth traffic safety.

The cost is $15 per teen to attend. Community youth groups, church youth groups, and school clubs are also encouraged to register and may register up to six students and one adult adviser for a discounted fee of $75.

The experience will prepare teens to work in peer-to-peer programs in their schools or through community youth groups to promote safe teen driving and help prevent motor vehicle crashes among teens.

Learn more and register at yovaso.org/summer-retreat. For questions about the retreat, email Molly Jackson at molly.jackson@vsp.virginia.gov. The fee includes overnight accommodations, meals, sessions and all materials needed to participate in the retreat. Participants will also receive a retreat-themed T-shirt, backpack, lanyard and water bottle. Registration is ongoing and will continue through June 26.

WALKER–GRANT PLACES SECOND IN SAFETY CONTEST

With teen driver-related fatalities on the rise in Virginia, several schools were recognized for their efforts to educate students about driver and passenger safety as part of the statewide Arrive Alive: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign.

As part of the campaign, participating schools and youth groups competed for prizes by developing a creative project, completing call-to-action activities, and conducting pre and post seat belt checks to evaluate the campaign’s impact within their school or youth group community. This portion of the campaign took place from April 4–May 6, and campaign surveys reveal a 7.6% increase in seat belt use at competing schools and youth groups.

Locally, Walker–Grant Middle School was awarded second place and will receive a $200 cash prize funded by State Farm.

For more information on the Arrive Alive campaign, contact Casey Taylor, program development coordinator, at 540/739-4392 or visit yovaso.org/arrive-alive. YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Young Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools and youth groups. YOVASO has 90 active member schools.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming will offer swim lessons at Ferry Farm pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday in two-week sessions; Friday’s dates will be used for make-up classes for bad weather.

Sessions will begin Monday, June 27, July 11 and July 25.

Steps 3 and 4 will meet 10:40–11:20 a.m. Steps 1 and 2 will meet 11:20 a.m. to noon.

Lessons cost $80 per person, payable to Tsunami Swimming.

Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School.

Students don’t have to be a member of the pool to attend swim lessons.

Pool memberships are available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships contact Nathan Burkholder at nathanburkholder@gmail.com; or 571/389-0912.

For more information on swim lessons visit Tsunamiswimming.org.