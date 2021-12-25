Community briefs

MAYFIELD OPEN HOUSE CANCELED

An open house organized by the Mayfield Civic Association and scheduled to be held today has been canceled.

The event would have celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Larry D. Silver Mayfield Community Center.

Out of concern for the health and safety of their guests, event organizers have decided to postpone the event and plan to reschedule the open house for spring.

FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP

The family of Douglas “Dougie” Brown is offering the Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Volleyball Scholarship. Two students will be selected from Fredericksburg and surrounding area high schools to receive the award, each in the amount of $1,000.

Applicants must be high school seniors, male or female, planning to play volleyball in college, any division. A high school transcript, proof of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level and a 300-word essay about the impact that volleyball has made on your life are required. A letter of recommendation is optional, and only one letter will be accepted.