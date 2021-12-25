Community briefs

MAYFIELD OPEN HOUSE CANCELED
An open house organized by the Mayfield Civic Association and scheduled to be held today has been canceled.
The event would have celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Larry D. Silver Mayfield Community Center.
Out of concern for the health and safety of their guests, event organizers have decided to postpone the event and plan to reschedule the open house for spring.
FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas “Dougie” Brown is offering the Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Volleyball Scholarship. Two students will be selected from Fredericksburg and surrounding area high schools to receive the award, each in the amount of $1,000.
Applicants must be high school seniors, male or female, planning to play volleyball in college, any division. A high school transcript, proof of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level and a 300-word essay about the impact that volleyball has made on your life are required. A letter of recommendation is optional, and only one letter will be accepted.
Applications are available through high school counseling centers or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. The application postmark/email deadline is April 8.
SCHOLARSHIP PORTAL OPENS
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $150,000 in scholarships to area high school graduates this spring. Seniors are invited to apply through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before 11 p.m. March 6.
Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors who plan to attend a four-year or two-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties may apply.
The Community Foundation administers more than 40 different scholarship funds on behalf of generous people in our community. Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria: some support a specific county or school, some are for athletes or musicians, and others are for students in need or pursuing a particular field of study. The online application system helps students navigate the diverse opportunities.
Students may apply for multiple scholarships. For questions regarding the Community Foundation’s scholarship opportunities, email scholarships@cfrrr.org.