Community briefs

REGISTER FOR KINDERGARTEN IN STAFFORD
Children who are 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2021, are eligible to attend kindergarten in Stafford County Public Schools for the 2021–22 school year. The online registration process opened
April 1.
The school division will host an in-person registration event April 15 at the Alvin York Bandy Administrative Complex, 31 Stafford Ave., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Participants should bring a driver’s license or photo ID for parent/guardian; official birth certificate for child; current physical and immunization records; and proof of residence. Guardian must provide a deed, lease or tax bill; and two of the following options that are current for the last two months with the parent/guardian name: utility bills tied to the home, employment verification such as payroll stubs or current employer verification on company letterhead, tax documents, other official correspondence with government agencies, medical bills, consecutive bank statements for two months, vehicle registration, driver’s license, or insurance policy.
Translators are available in Spanish, Arabic, Dari, Farsi, Pashto and Urdu to assist families with online registration at this event. Attendees are required to wear proper face coverings and follow all social distancing and health mitigation procedures.
For more information, visit staffordschools.net.
RAFFLE TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITIES
The Rappahannock Area YMCA is raffling off a new 2020 Nissan Kicks SV from Pohanka Nissan.
Tickets are $100 each. A winner will be drawn April 10.
Proceeds from the raffle will fuel four charities in the community: Cooking Autism, G3 Community Services, Micah Ministries and Rappahannock Area YMCA.
Review terms and conditions and purchase a ticket at family-ymca.org/winacar.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., will remain closed at least through June 1. For details, call 540/681-1468.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions,
email Tonya Lacey at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is May 15.