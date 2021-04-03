Community briefs

For more information, visit staffordschools.net.

RAFFLE TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITIES

The Rappahannock Area YMCA is raffling off a new 2020 Nissan Kicks SV from Pohanka Nissan.

Tickets are $100 each. A winner will be drawn April 10.

Proceeds from the raffle will fuel four charities in the community: Cooking Autism, G3 Community Services, Micah Ministries and Rappahannock Area YMCA.

Review terms and conditions and purchase a ticket at family-ymca.org/winacar.

REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE

The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.

There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.

In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.